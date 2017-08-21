Republican Politicians Know They Can't Win Without Trump's Nazi Sympathizers

After Donald Trump’s incendiary comments providing cover for the neo-Nazis and other white supremacists who terrorized Charlottesville, we’ve witnessed a lot of pearl-clutching from the Republican Party’s leaders in government and the media.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned “hate and bigotry.” House Speaker Paul Ryan railed that “white supremacy is repulsive.” James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox, pledged to donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League in an email denouncing the president’s response, claiming Trump’s defense of the alt-right should “concern all of us as Americans and free people.”

Who are they kidding? Murdoch’s Fox News has been enabling Trump’s rabid, racist base for years through its slanted negative coverage of President Barack Obama. Murdoch has also given his network’s pundits free rein to act as a Trump propaganda machine. And McConnell and Ryan don’t have the guts to declare all-out opposition to Trump because they know the Republican Party not only depends on the rabid racist voters but also cannot afford to piss off the multimillionaires and billionaires who support the instigator-in-chief, including some very wealthy Jewish captains of industry like his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.