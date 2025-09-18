Dolphin Dies at Miami Seaquarium, Adds to Park's Checkered Past

As Miami-Dade County tries to evict Miami Seaquarium after a slew of animal safety violations, another animal has died at the embattled marine park on Virginia Key.
The county announced on Wednesday that a "22-year-old chronically ill" dolphin died at the facility on Tuesday. A Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces spokesperson said the dolphin will be sent to the University of Florida.
Valerie Greene, a former SeaWorld trainer and animal rights advocate, tells New Times that the deceased is actually a 26-year-old dolphin named Bimini, who routinely suffered from breathing problems and broken ribs before her death. Greene says that Bimini was diagnosed with mucormycosis, a fungal infection in the lungs caused by airborne dust particles, when she was around 6 years old. Bimini's former trainers told Greene that though Bimini recovered from the infection, she suffered from longstanding respiratory issues as a result.
"I am sure she was miserable leading up to her death," Greene adds.
This latest fatality comes after the county terminated the facility's lease at the publicly owned 38-acre site last year, citing the park owner's "long and troubling history of violations." Before the lease termination, the park faced intense scrutiny, especially in the wake of the death of Lolita the orca, AKA Tokitae, in August 2023. She had been confined to a small tank since the 1970s. The eviction is making its way through the court system, as the park owner, the Dolphin Company, filed for bankruptcy in March 2025.
Greene provided New Times with multiple reports documenting Bimini's health struggles.
A July 2023 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report stated that Bimini, then 23 years old, had numerous bilateral rib fractures caused by attacks by other dolphins.
"Housing incompatible animals together can negatively impact their health and welfare and may cause serious injury and even death," the report said. "Marine mammals must not be housed in the same enclosure nor be housed near other animals that cause them unreasonable stress, discomfort or interfere with their good health."
A follow-up October 2023 report concluded that Bimini and another dolphin at the marine park had ingested nails and bolts.
"On the morning of 10/14/23, one dolphin 'Bimini' in Dolphin Harbor presented to trainers with a broken bolt in her mouth," the report reads.
A January 2024 USDA inspection found that Bimini's medical history required "specialized diagnostic procedures for adequate veterinary care" that the facility could not provide. The report stated that a CT scan revealed multiple bilateral rib fractures at various stages of healing. Bimini also experienced serious breathing problems that the facility was ill-equipped to handle due to a lack of proper equipment and trained staff.
"Atlantic bottlenose dolphins with respiratory abnormalities often experience a rapid decline in health, which can result in pneumonia and death," the report warned.
On January 19, 2024, the USDA filed a "Notice of Intent to Confiscate Animals" to MS Leisure, a subsidiary of the Dolphin Company. The department planned to seize Bimini, a 21-year-old bottlenose dolphin, along with a blue and gold macaw and a sea lion, if the Dolphin Company failed to address the animals’ suffering uncovered in the federal inspection.
Following the notice, Miami Seaquarium said that its staff was working with the USDA to address concerns regarding the four animals' care.
"As confirmed by the USDA, Miami Seaquarium is in compliance with federal Animal Welfare Act regulations," the January 2024 press release stated. "It's important to clarify that there was no confiscation, and MSQ's professional staff continues to care for its animals with the same passion, knowledge, and dedication they do every day."
In a press release announcing the dolphin's death, the Dolphin Company said Bimini had a "pronounced tracheal stenosis, explaining her respiratory difficulties." The company added that Bimini "suddenly and unexpectedly developed a lack of appetite" on Sunday, September 14.
"Observations of pattern swimming evolved into visible signs of discomfort, abnormal posture, and shortness of breath," the press release reads. "Lab results were inconclusive, and on Monday, September 15, first aid was administered. Sadly, on Tuesday morning, Bimini passed away."
Bottlenose dolphins like Bimini have a lifespan between 40 and 60 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Dolphin Company did not return New Times' request for comment.