$24M Gothic Miami Mansion Hits Market With Alice in Wonderland Vibes

The fairytale estate, 1840 South Bayshore Lane, sits on Biscayne Bay directly across from Grove Isle.
September 18, 2025
Image: Depicted is an opulent gothic-style mansion in Coconut Grove.
The fairytale estate, 1840 South Bayshore Lane, sits on Biscayne Bay directly across from Grove Isle and is on sale for a whopping $24 million. Photo by Become Legendary
Saturated with a cocktail of Bahamian, Mediterranean, and sleek modern-style homes, Coconut Grove is an epicenter for opulent tropical living in Miami. But tucked underneath a green blanket of palm fronds and vines sleeps a gothic-inspired castle that looks more like a setting for Downton Abbey than a South Florida home.

The castle is the perfect place for one to hold Sunday Mass, lose themselves among its lush gardens a la The Shining, or engage in a life-size chess match on the roof (though you'll have to provide your own weed gummies and play at your own risk).

The fairytale estate at 1840 South Bayshore Lane sits on Biscayne Bay directly across from Grove Isle and is on sale for a whopping $24 million; it sold for about $10 million four years ago, according to Realtor.com. Lourdes Alatriste, with luxury real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman, is the listing agent for the mansion, which features vivid views of the bay and stately courtyards from cathedral-inspired window frames.
click to enlarge Depicted is a long outdoor walkway leading to a luxe front door of a Coconut Grove mansion.
The gothic-style mansion features stretching corridors inside and out.
Photo by Become Legendary
Fall down a dark, windy rabbit hole to encounter the stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion (with an additional two half baths) on less than a third of an acre. It is full of stunning corridors and charming settings for gatherings large and small. Famous Miami-based designer Rafael "Ralph" Portuondo is the mind behind the modern structure. According to the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, he's known as one of today's top classical architecture designers in the nation.

"His timeless designs capture the Old World European classical elegance and bring them to life in today’s luxury home creations," according to the institute.

Dubbed Villa Rosa for its pink hue, the 12,800-square-foot home's 30-vaulted ceilings and stretching hallways make the interior feel like the center of an expansive royal estate sitting on a much larger property. The original homeowners built it in 2009 after purchasing the lot for $750,000, Realtor.com reports.

"The dramatic great hall boasts 30-foot vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, and antique stained-glass, complemented by French-cast bronze chandeliers and Jerusalem stone floors," a listing description reads. The mansion includes a chef's kitchen, elevator (because royals cannot be bothered to take the stairs), keystone-edged infinity pool, cement dock, rooftop sundeck, and terraces with water views.

Renowned landscaper Fernando Wong is responsible for the lush foliage wrapping the castle in a fairytale embrace. Stretching vines on the homes' facade appear to make the perfect scaling structures for a noble to climb, while the overhanging balconies allow the lonely lover a place from which to stare cinematically into the distance for said noble.

The home features Murano chandeliers by B.F. Signoretti and custom metalwork fencing by Belt Designs. And in case your guests or live-in nanny don't want to stay in the main home with you (like peasants), the property also boasts  "independent living quarters with a kitchen and a 3,000-square-foot unfinished basement."
click to enlarge Depicted is a gothic-style mansion covered in a thicket of lush South Florida foliage.
The Coconut Grove home sits on the edge of Biscayne Bay.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a room with high vaulted ceilings and columns.
The home's atrium features 30-foot-tall vaulted ceilings.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a stark white sitting room.
The house features multiple luxe sitting rooms.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a cathedral-inspired dining room.
The empty dining room looks like a fitting place for a pope to eat.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a kitchen with costly modern appliances.
The home features a pricey La Cornue chef's kitchen.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is one of many sitting rooms in the home.
The home features several sitting rooms perfect for almost any gathering.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a massage room.
The home features a massage room.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a massive tub in a lavish bathroom.
Unwind in the pool-sized tub surrounded by gothic columns with cherubs flying overhead.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is the outside of a lush, gothic-inspired mansion.
The home's exterior is surrounded by lush greenery and stunning views.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a rooftop, life-sized chess board.
The home features a life-sized chess table on the roof.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a courtyard overlooking Biscayne Bay.
The home hides several stunning scenes, like this outdoor courtyard.
Photo by Become Legendary
click to enlarge Depicted is a threshold leading to a view of Biscayne Bay.
One of several charming vantage points the home offers.
Photo by Become Legendary
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025.
