$24M Gothic Miami Mansion Hits Market With Alice in Wonderland Vibes

Saturated with a cocktail of Bahamian, Mediterranean, and sleek modern-style homes, Coconut Grove is an epicenter for opulent tropical living in Miami. But tucked underneath a green blanket of palm fronds and vines sleeps a gothic-inspired castle that looks more like a setting for Downton Abbey than a South Florida home.
The castle is the perfect place for one to hold Sunday Mass, lose themselves among its lush gardens a la The Shining, or engage in a life-size chess match on the roof (though you'll have to provide your own weed gummies and play at your own risk).
The fairytale estate at 1840 South Bayshore Lane sits on Biscayne Bay directly across from Grove Isle and is on sale for a whopping $24 million; it sold for about $10 million four years ago, according to Realtor.com. Lourdes Alatriste, with luxury real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman, is the listing agent for the mansion, which features vivid views of the bay and stately courtyards from cathedral-inspired window frames.full of stunning corridors and charming settings for gatherings large and small. Famous Miami-based designer Rafael "Ralph" Portuondo is the mind behind the modern structure. According to the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, he's known as one of today's top classical architecture designers in the nation.
"His timeless designs capture the Old World European classical elegance and bring them to life in today’s luxury home creations," according to the institute.
Dubbed Villa Rosa for its pink hue, the 12,800-square-foot home's 30-vaulted ceilings and stretching hallways make the interior feel like the center of an expansive royal estate sitting on a much larger property. The original homeowners built it in 2009 after purchasing the lot for $750,000, Realtor.com reports.
"The dramatic great hall boasts 30-foot vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, and antique stained-glass, complemented by French-cast bronze chandeliers and Jerusalem stone floors," a listing description reads. The mansion includes a chef's kitchen, elevator (because royals cannot be bothered to take the stairs), keystone-edged infinity pool, cement dock, rooftop sundeck, and terraces with water views.
Renowned landscaper Fernando Wong is responsible for the lush foliage wrapping the castle in a fairytale embrace. Stretching vines on the homes' facade appear to make the perfect scaling structures for a noble to climb, while the overhanging balconies allow the lonely lover a place from which to stare cinematically into the distance for said noble.
The home features Murano chandeliers by B.F. Signoretti and custom metalwork fencing by Belt Designs. And in case your guests or live-in nanny don't want to stay in the main home with you (like peasants), the property also boasts "independent living quarters with a kitchen and a 3,000-square-foot unfinished basement."