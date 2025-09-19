 Broward Issues Rabies Alert After Raccoon Infection Found | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Broward Issues Rabies Alert After Raccoon Infection Found

Hide yo' kids, hide yo' dogs, and hide yo' cats, too!
September 19, 2025
Image: A raccoon snacks on melon on Raccoon Island.
A polite raccoon snacks on honeydew melon on Raccoon Island. Photo by B. Scott McLendon
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County issued a rabies alert this week after confirming a case in a raccoon killed in Davie near Interstate 595.

Rabies is a viral disease spread mostly through bites or scratches from an infected, usually wild, animal. Doctors treat about 1.4 million people each year in the U.S. for potential rabies exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors urge patients to steer clear of wild animals like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes, which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment, according to the health department.

About 4,000 animal cases of rabies are reported in the U.S. each year, primarily in wild animals like raccoons, which the CDC refers to as a rabies reservoir. According to the DOH, Florida sees fewer than 100 animal cases of rabies annually.

The DOH alert lasts through November 16 and includes the following Broward County boundaries:
  • Northern boundary: I-595
  • Southern boundary: SW 26th St.
  • Eastern boundary: SW 112th Ave.
  • Western boundary: SW 148th Ave.
The health department offers the following tips for avoiding rabies exposure:
  • Immunize all pets and livestock based on their veterinarian’s recommended schedule.
  • When outside the house, keep pets under direct supervision and leashed or in a stroller. If a wild animal bites your pet or livestock, immediately seek a veterinarian for the animal and contact Animal Control Services for your area.
  • Avoid physical contact with wild or stray animals, which includes direct feeding or unintentionally attracting them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If a wild animal scratches or bites someone, immediately seek medical attention and report the injury to the health department by calling 954-467-4700.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife handler.
  • For issues with wild or stray animals in your neighborhood, rather than channeling your inner Steve Irwin, call animal services.
  • Never allow wildlife to enter living spaces in homes, schools, or other locations where they might come in contact with people and pets.
Image: B. Scott McLendon
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University.
A message from News Editor Natasha Yee: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Dolphin Dies at Miami Seaquarium, Adds to Park's Checkered Past

Animals

Dolphin Dies at Miami Seaquarium, Adds to Park's Checkered Past

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Death of Delray Beach Pride Art Could Spawn Bigger, Gayer Display

Government

Death of Delray Beach Pride Art Could Spawn Bigger, Gayer Display

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: $24M Gothic Miami Mansion Hits Market With Alice in Wonderland Vibes

Coconut Grove

$24M Gothic Miami Mansion Hits Market With Alice in Wonderland Vibes

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: A Reminder That Marco Rubio's Brother-in-Law Was a Prolific Cocaine Trafficker

Immigration

A Reminder That Marco Rubio's Brother-in-Law Was a Prolific Cocaine Trafficker

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: The Internet Roasts Tua Tagovailoa after Brutal Interception Versus the Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

The Internet Roasts Tua Tagovailoa after Brutal Interception Versus the Buffalo Bills

By Ryan Yousefi
Image: 'Not Obscene': Judge's Ruling Eviscerates Florida School Library Book Ban Law

Opinion & Commentary

'Not Obscene': Judge's Ruling Eviscerates Florida School Library Book Ban Law

By James B. Blasingame
Image: Dolphin Dies at Miami Seaquarium, Adds to Park's Checkered Past

Animals

Dolphin Dies at Miami Seaquarium, Adds to Park's Checkered Past

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: $24M Gothic Miami Mansion Hits Market With Alice in Wonderland Vibes

Coconut Grove

$24M Gothic Miami Mansion Hits Market With Alice in Wonderland Vibes

By B. Scott McLendon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation