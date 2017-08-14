Florida Lawmaker Won't Apologize for Trying to Make It Easier to Run Over Protesters

Over the weekend, a white supremacist drove a silver Dodge directly into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. The terrorist attack killed Virginia civil-rights activist Heather Heyer and severely injured 19 other people. Police have charged the driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., with second degree murder.

But if a bill proposed in both houses of the the Florida Legislature had passed this year, it would have made it much harder for prosecutors to charge a similar attacker here in the Sunshine State. And even after this weekend's murderous attack, representatives for one Florida lawmaker who proposed the bill — Panhandle State Sen. George Gainer — refuse to apologize for the failed proposal.

Gainer's bill would have made it a second-degree misdemeanor to block a public road without a permit and then would have made it legal for drivers to "unintentionally" run over protesters standing in the street. State Rep. Jayer Williamson first proposed the law in the state house last February; he did not return a call from New Times. Gainer then proposed a companion bill in the Senate. Via email, Gainer refused to back down from the idea post-Charlottesville.

"The bill I filed during the last legislative session would have made it a crime for protestors [sic] to block traffic," Gainer wrote. "Comparing that legislation with the reprehensible actions of the evil person in Virginia is quite frankly lazy reporting. By simply reading the two-page bill, it’s clear that my intent was to protect motorists who unintentionally cause injury or death to a protestor [sic] blocking the flow of traffic. A person who intentionally uses their vehicle to injure or kill another should be prosecuted under the full extent of the law."

But the bill would have clearly placed the burden of proof on the injured — or dead — party to prove that someone who attacked him or her with a car did it "intentionally," which can be difficult to prove. Critics of the bill say that in cases like Charlottesville, such a law could leave room for an attacker to claim his actions were accidental unless they verbally announced their plans before driving into a group of people.

The bill came amid a wave of GOP proposals in 16 states that would have either criminalized peaceful protests or exempted drivers from running over demonstrators who were blocking public roads. In addition to the bill proposed in Florida, four other near-identical bills were proposed in North Dakota, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

New Times asked both Gainer and legislative aides in his office how the bill would have prevented terrorists from driving into crowds and claiming the attack was unintentional. No one has yet offered a specific response.

Andrea Gainey, a legislative aide in Gainer's office, said the bill and the attack this weekend were "completely unrelated."

"This weekend was a terrorist attack," Gainey said. "There was a clear intent that he plowed into a group of people. I hope that would always be illegal. This bill created no new statutory requirements. Everything in this bill was already on the books. This would have just put them under one heading."

Then why propose the measure at all if it didn't change existing law? Gainey declined to answer.

On March 2, the state senator told WUFT, North-Central Florida's NPR affiliate, that the bill was written in response to anti-Trump protests in Miami and Tampa, where local protesters shut down highways and interstates including I-95 and the MacArthur Causeway. While Gainer said protesters have "every right" to express their views, he also claimed the protesters somehow ran into the street "attacking" cars and trying to get hit.

“They should have every right in the world to protest the things they disagree with,” Gainer said. “But they don’t have the right to randomly go out into the interstates and attack the cars, beat on the windshields, jump up on the hoods and act like they’ve been hit. In some cases, they set themselves up to be hit.”

(New Times covered those exact protests in Miami and filming the protesters on the highway. Gainer's claims that they attacked cars are categorically untrue.)

Gainer Tweeted his statement to New Times out this afternoon. Willamson, meanwhile, has not said a thing.

