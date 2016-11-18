Death of 16-Year-Old Jordan Nordelus Stuns and Wounds Miami Shores

courtesy emma nordelus

Earlier this month, 16- year-old Jordan Nordelus was fading in and out of consciousness as the bleeding that would kill him filled his lungs. Then a hospital visitor piped up that the University of Miami football team had beat Pitt.

"He flashed the UM sign," said his mother, Emma, a health specialist. "He just lit up."

The death this week of the Doctors Charter School junior threw the small community of Miami Shores into mourning and gloom. But it also brought people together. Scores contributed to a Gofundme page that raised about $10,000 in small contributions in two days.

Emma Nordelus and her husband, Wilner, a truck driver, were born in the Bahamas and have two boys. The elder one, Chandler, age 28, was "quite deeply affected" by his brother's death, his mom says.

Jordan was a popular and considerate kid who excelled at sports. He joined a flag football team that won two championships, his mom said. And he was part of a 4-by-100-yard relay team that won both district and regional track meets last year. A coach posted that Jordan's death meant "we have lost a piece of the puzzle," his mother said.

Kids and parents across the North Dade town poured out grief and reminiscences. He would make sure to speak with parents when visiting friends homes. At school, he would speak to younger kids, whether or

not it was cool.

"A seventh grader said, "Juniors don't talk to sixth and seventh graders, but he talked to me," Emma Nordelus said. "That showed that he cares about younger kids."

A memorial service is planned for Saint Rose of Lima Church, 425 NE 105th St, Miami Shores at 1 p.m. on Saturday

"We lost a great part of us when this happened," Emma Nordelus says. "I know in my heart we did a good job raising him."

