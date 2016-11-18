Death of 16-Year-Old Jordan Nordelus Stuns and Wounds Miami Shores
courtesy emma nordelus
Earlier this month, 16-
"He flashed the UM sign," said his mother, Emma, a health specialist. "He just lit up."
The death this week of the Doctors Charter School junior threw the small community of Miami Shores into mourning and gloom. But it also brought people together. Scores contributed to a Gofundme page that raised about $10,000 in small contributions in two days.
-
-
-
-
Jordan was a popular and considerate kid who excelled at sports. He joined a flag football team that won two championships, his mom said. And he was part of a 4-by-100-yard relay team that won both district and regional track meets last year. A coach posted that Jordan's death meant "we have lost a piece of the puzzle," his mother said.
Kids and parents across the North Dade town poured out grief and reminiscences. He would make sure to speak with parents when visiting friends homes. At school, he would speak to younger kids, whether or
not it was cool.
courtesy Emma Nordelus
"A seventh grader said, "Juniors don't talk to sixth and seventh graders, but he talked to me," Emma Nordelus said. "That showed that he cares about younger kids."
A memorial service is planned for Saint Rose of Lima Church, 425 NE 105th St, Miami Shores at 1 p.m. on Saturday
"We lost a great part of us when this happened," Emma Nordelus says. "I know in my heart we did a good job raising him."
-
-
-
-
