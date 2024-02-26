Rosa de la Cruz, Giant of Miami Art World, Dies at 81

Rosa de la Cruz, the art collector, philanthropist, and prominent patroness of the arts in Miami and beyond, has died. She was 81.
The news was first reported by the Miami Herald and confirmed in a statement by the de la Cruz Collection on social media. De la Cruz passed away on Sunday morning in her home, surrounded by family, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Carlos, and her five children, 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Along with Carlos, Rosa de la Cruz was one of the major forces in Miami's art scene, as both an art collector and philanthropist. Utilizing a fortune amassed from Carlos' ownership of a Coca-Cola-bottling enterprise in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, the couple's patronage supported dozens of local artists, students at New World School of the Arts and Design and Architecture Senior High School, as well as institutions such as the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
The couple is best known for their art collection, which has earned them frequent listing in the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list and, according to the magazine, includes more than 1,000 objects. In 2009, after years of opening their home to public viewings during Art Basel Miami Beach, the couple opened the de la Cruz Collection to showcase their art collection. The collection focuses on prominent contemporary artists, especially those of Hispanic and Cuban heritage, including Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Wifredo Lam, Ana Medienta, Carlos Alfonzo, and Salvador Dalí. Located in the Design District, the museum is free and open to the public. Rosa also founded the Moore Space, a nonprofit and exhibition space in the Design District, which ran from 2001 to 2008.
"Rosa will be remembered for her unwavering passion and keen eye, leaving behind a legacy that has significantly impacted the landscape of contemporary art in Miami," the de la Cruz Collection wrote in their statement on de la Cruz's passing. "The loss of Rosa is deeply felt, and she will be remembered with admiration and gratitude."
In a post, photographer Zachary Balber wrote, "Rosa will be missed forever, but her legacy and story will continue with all of us for many lifetimes. Rest in Peace, Rosa, and thank you for being such a huge supporter of all of us."
Lorie Mertes, director of Locust Projects, wrote, "Beyond the amazing collection, museum, and her voice and vision in shaping the Miami art scene we know today, she was incredible in how she devotedly championed artists and young persons interested in the arts across the years. A legacy indeed."
Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1944, Rosa de la Cruz met her husband Carlos at an agricultural fair when they were in their early teens. They married in 1962 and arrived in Miami in 1975 after living in Madrid and New York. They began their art collection with a painting by Mexican modernist Rufino Tamayo and focused on primarily Latin American artists before eventually broadening their scope with works by Christopher Wool, Mark Bradford, Wade Guyton, Vaughn Spann, Glenn Ligon, and others.
"Rosa leaves behind an enduring legacy as a philanthropist, patron, and advocate for education," said Melissa Wallen, director of the de la Cruz Collection, in a statement. "Her keen eye and tenacity drove groundbreaking projects, pushing artistic boundaries, while her scholarship programs impacted countless lives of students from New World School of the Arts and Design and Architecture Senior High. She made the otherwise unthinkable possible for so many. The loss of Rosa is deeply felt, and her absence leaves a void in our hearts and the art community at large. As director of the de la Cruz Collection, I am forever grateful to Rosa for fifteen years of friendship, wisdom, and shared commitment toward improving lives through access to art and education. Her legacy is [a] testament to the transformative power of art and how it can impact a city."
De la Cruz had been active and attended public events up to one month before her death.