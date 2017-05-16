Aerial Naled Mosquito Spraying Returns to South Dade Tonight (But Not for Zika)

Teo via Flickr Creative Commons

Mosquito season in Miami begins every year when the so-called "black salt marsh" mosquitoes, a buzzing cloud of bugs not known to carry the Zika virus or other tropical diseases, descends upon the county. The insects arrived a few weeks early this year — and so, after sundown tonight, Miami-Dade County airplanes will blast naled, the controversial mosquito-killing pesticide, over wide portions of Homestead, the Redlands, Florida City, Cutler Bay, and southern Dade County.

The aerial assault is sure to reignite a debate that stretched throughout all of Zika season last year: Should the county be blasting wide swaths of the city with naled, a chemical that's banned for use in the European Union and is part of a pesticide family that is demonstrably harmful to humans in repeated doses?

You won't likely notice naled's return by reading county press releases, though. Today, the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department announced that, after sundown, planes would dispense the pesticide "Dibrom" over the impacted area, weather-permitting.

"Dibrom," however, is just the brand-name for naled. They're identical. It's like calling something a "Kleenex" when you mean "facial tissue." Dibom is the exact same chemical that was sprayed over Wynwood and Miami Beach during last year's Zika outbreak. It's the same chemical that caused multiple environmentalists and doctors to either demand the county stop spraying it over humans, or at least properly warn people so they could take precautions not to breathe in the fumes.

The county's statement makes no mention as to what "Dibrom" is, which could lead many residents to think it's a wholly different chemical. It does, however, say that "individuals with known allergic reactions should remain indoors during aerial application times." The county will also be calling residents in the impacted areas.

"Over the years, we have used both names in our news releases," Gayle Love, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade mosquito control, said. "In this instance, I used Dibrom when I prepared the release. Dibrom — also known as naled — is the insecticide we have used successfully for the past 40 years to address the Black Salt Marsh Mosquitoes. We reference both names in our online fact sheet which describes the insecticides used in our Mosquito Control program."

It's important to note that this spraying has nothing to do with the Zika virus. Residents in the affected areas have called in tons of complaints about the marsh mosquitoes, which can swarm in such heavy clouds that they once were blamed for suffocating three Naples cows in 1988.

After naled was reported to have killed scores of bees last year (which are vital to help pollinate all sorts of plants), the county has warned local beekeepers to cover and protect their hives. But the county's press release is short on advice for human beings who might find themselves under the spray zones. So, here's some from us: Do your best not to get in the way of the pesticide fog. (This is good advice for any bug-killer, not just naled.)

Naled belongs to a family of pesticides called "organophosphates," which have been linked to a whole host of human ills for the last half-century. In fact, multiple studies have linked farmworkers who've been exposed to organophosphates with slower brain functioning and poor psychomotor function. According to PBS, other studies have linked the pesticide group to anything from brain tumors, to liver damage, to leukemia, to birth defects.

Organophosphates are a nerve gas that work similarly to the deadly war agent sarin. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Environmental Protection Agency authorize naled usage in extremely small doses — about one ounce per acre of land.

While naled is authorized for use in the U.S, it's banned in Europe. Last year, a scientist with the National Resources Defense Council ceded that the pesticide might be necessary to rapidly beat back Zika mosquitoes, but she also encouraged people living in spray zones to take precautions to avoid ingesting the pesticide. You might want to bring dog and children's toys indoors before the fumigation; to wipe down any equipment like playground toys the next morning; and to keep windows closed when the planes are buzzing overhead.

