XXXTentacion Back on Spotify Playlists as Streaming Service Reverses Content Policy

Less than month ago, Spotify installed its controversial "Hate Content and Hateful Content Policy," under which certain artists were removed from its popular, curated playlists. One of them was Broward rapper XXXTentacion, whose success in music has been overshadowed by felony charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and witness tampering.

"While we believe our intentions were good," Spotify said in a statement (apparently unaware of that old saying about the road to Hell), "the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn't spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines."

It might have been one of those key partners who influenced the streaming giant's decision. Anthony Tiffith, CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment — the label of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, and others — revealed he had reached out to Spotify's director of artist relations and threatened to pull his label's music. Lamar, who recently won a Pulitzer for his album Damn., is himself a fan of XXXTentacion, whose given name is Jahseh Onfroy, and last year tweeted his admiration of Onfroy's album, 17.