U2 Announces 2017 Joshua Tree Tour, With Stops in Miami and at Bonnaroo

U2 © Sam Jones

It's been 30 years since U2 released its now-classic album The Joshua Tree, packed with hits such as "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." The bad news is that if you were a fan of the album, you probably feel pretty old right now. But there's good news too: U2 is commemorating the anniversary with the Joshua Tree Tour, and it's coming to Miami.

The tour will begin with a May 12 show in Vancouver and visit massive arenas across the nation, including Hard Rock Stadium June 11. Along the way, U2 will be joined by various supporting bands, including Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, and OneRepublic. (In Miami, OneRepublic will open.)

At each stop, U2 will play The Joshua Tree in its entirety. The band will make only 17 stops on the North American portion of its tour, including the Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee — U2's first headlining performance at a music fest.

The group's Miami show will mark U2's first return to the city in six years. In 2011, during the 360° Tour, Bono closed out the show at then-named Sun Life Stadium with a tribute to Clarence Clemons, who had recently died in a Palm Beach hospital. U2's last tour, titled iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE, visited just ten cities; the closest one to Miami was New York City.

After its 17-show tour in North America, U2 will continue on to dates in Europe. Here's the full schedule:

North American dates

May 12 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*

May 14 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field*

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium*

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl+

May 24 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium+

May 26 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium+

June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field+

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field+

June 8-10 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

June 11 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium^

June 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium^

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field+

June 20 - Washington DC - FedExField+

June 23 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre+

June 25 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium+

June 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium+

July 1 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium^

* with Mumford & Sons

+ with the Lumineers

^ with OneRepublic

European dates

July 8 - London, UK - Twickenham

July 12 - Berlin, DE - Olympic Stadium

July 15 - Rome, IT - Olympic Stadium

July 18 - Barcelona, ES - Olympic Stadium

July 22 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park

July 25 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

July 29 - Amsterdam, NE - Amsterdam Arena

August 1 - Brussels, BE - Stade Roi Baudouin

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open all European dates.

