Belize's Garifuna Collective Showcases Central American Culture to a Wider Audience

During his childhood in Belize, bassist Al Ovando grew up surrounded by music. His father played guitar and he and his brothers had a family band. Even as a child, Ovando took the reins, setting up equipment and tending to instruments that needed repair. Now, as an adult, he's the bandleader of the pioneering Garifuna Collective, a renowned music group that has taken the music of the Belizean Garifuna people around the world.

The Garifuna culture traces its roots to West and Central African, Island Carib, Arawak, and European origins. Their music is an eclectic blend of all these influences and the sound of multiple diasporas. You can hear that history in the music of the Garifuna Collective. "We represent the soulfulness of the Garifuna culture and the soulfulness of the message of how the Belizean Garifuna people live, [as well as] Belizeans as a whole."

