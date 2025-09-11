Roger Daltrey Will Headline Fort Lauderdale Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock' n' Roll Fantasy Camp was founded in 1996 to give music fanatics and groupies the chance to jam and hang out with their musical idols. According to their website at rockcamp.com/roger-daltrey/ campers will have the opportunity of "being placed in a band, rehearsing, and then stepping on stage to perform a Who classic with Roger Daltrey himself."
The weekend will culminate with campers performing at Boca Raton's the Funky Biscuit with Simon Townshend. "Over four unforgettable days, you'll jam, perform, and connect with the biggest names in rock. This milestone celebration will also feature live performances enhanced by a full horn section, adding even more power and excitement to the shows."
Packages for adults of all skill levels who want to play "Pinball Wizard" with Daltrey can do so for only $8,999 if you register before November 30. While youngsters from another generation, ages 11-17, who want to shout out "why don't you all just fade away," can join the camp for the bargain price of $7,999. Other announced counselors at the rock camp include members of Whitesnake and Vixen.
If you can't make it that weekend or aren't that big a fan of the Who without Keith Moon, they also offer a Rock 'n' Soul Fantasy Camp in South Florida from December 4-7, 2025, featuring members of Grand Funk Railroad, Chicago, and the Rascals.
So, if you're bummed out about never seeing the Who play live again, this could be your final chance. Although Pete Townshend did say at that Sunrise concert, "for those with deep pockets, we are available for private parties."