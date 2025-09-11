 Roger Daltrey Headlines Fort Lauderdale Rock n' Roll Fantasy Camp | Miami New Times
Roger Daltrey Will Headline Fort Lauderdale Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

The Who's lead singer will return to South Florida in January 2026.
September 11, 2025
Image: Roger Daltrey singing on stage
Daltrey performing at Sunrise's Amerant Bank Arena last month. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/@micheleevephoto
Not even a month after the Who kicked off their North American Farewell Tour at Sunrise's Amerant Bank Arena, it turns out local classic rock fans will have another chance to see the Who lead singer, Roger Daltrey, in an even more up-close and personal fashion. Earlier this week, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp announced the headliner for their 30th anniversary to be held in South Florida from January 29 to February 1, 2026, is none other than Sir Roger Daltrey. While Pete Townshend is nowhere to be found on the announcement, his younger brother, Who's touring guitarist, Simon Townshend, will also be on hand.

Rock' n' Roll Fantasy Camp was founded in 1996 to give music fanatics and groupies the chance to jam and hang out with their musical idols. According to their website at rockcamp.com/roger-daltrey/ campers will have the opportunity of "being placed in a band, rehearsing, and then stepping on stage to perform a Who classic with Roger Daltrey himself."

The weekend will culminate with campers performing at Boca Raton's the Funky Biscuit with Simon Townshend. "Over four unforgettable days, you'll jam, perform, and connect with the biggest names in rock. This milestone celebration will also feature live performances enhanced by a full horn section, adding even more power and excitement to the shows."

Packages for adults of all skill levels who want to play "Pinball Wizard" with Daltrey can do so for only $8,999 if you register before November 30. While youngsters from another generation, ages 11-17, who want to shout out "why don't you all just fade away," can join the camp for the bargain price of $7,999. Other announced counselors at the rock camp include members of Whitesnake and Vixen.

If you can't make it that weekend or aren't that big a fan of the Who without Keith Moon, they also offer a Rock 'n' Soul Fantasy Camp in South Florida from December 4-7, 2025, featuring members of Grand Funk Railroad, Chicago, and the Rascals.

So, if you're bummed out about never seeing the Who play live again, this could be your final chance. Although Pete Townshend did say at that Sunrise concert, "for those with deep pockets, we are available for private parties."
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novels, The End of the Century and Yo-Yo, are available at many fine booksellers.
