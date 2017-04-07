Rolling Loud Festival Fate to Be Decided Tuesday

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Miami's Bayfront Park Management Trust has called a special meeting for next Tuesday, April 11, at 9 a.m. to decide the fate of the Rolling Loud Festival, which is among the South's highest-profile hip-hop events this spring.

The three-day fest, planned for May 5 through 7, was thrown into jeopardy recently when Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, who oversees the Trust, heard that 40,000 people would likely attend. He said he hadn't been informed.

Carollo's office did not immediately respond to New Times' request for comment. Neighbors have complained that Ultra Music Festival, which was held last month, was extremely loud and disruptive. They fear the same thing will happen with Rolling Loud.

Rolling Loud announced its move to Bayfront Park from Wynwood, where it was held last year, eight months ago. The fest, which will include headliners Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar, has been advertised for months. Dozens of stories have been published in Miami New Times and the Miami Herald.

The concert is being put on by DOPE (an acronym for Delivering Outstanding Professional Entertainment).

“We were told we were good to go,” spokesman Brian Andrews told the Herald. “We want to be good neighbors and we want to be part of the downtown Miami scene for years to come, not just a one-hit wonder.”

The Herald also reported that around $8 million has already been spent preparing for the festival. New Times has reached out to festival organizers for comment.

Trust executive director Timothy Schmand quit last week after a spat with Carollo over Rolling Loud and will leave April 12. Schmand's interim replacement and the "approval/denial of the use agreement for the Rolling Loud Festival" will be decided at Tuesday's meeting.

As of Friday morning, the festival's website showed no reflection of the debate. Tickets for as much as $250 were still advertised. Here's the lineup for Rolling Loud 2017:



Kendrick Lamar



Future



Lil Wayne



A$AP Rocky



Travis Scott



Young Thug



Mac Miller



Kevin Gates



Run the Jewels



Post Malone



Lil Uzi Vert



Migos



21 Savage



Kodak Black



Lil Yachty



Joey Bada$$



Action Bronson



Flatbush Zombies



Curren$y



Amine



Denzel Curry



Seshollowaterboyz



Playboi Carti



Chief Keef



Rob $tone



Blackbear



Robb Bank$



Wifisfuneral



Xxxtentacion



The Underachievers



Mick Jenkins



Nebu Kiniza



Jazz Cartier



Rich Chigga



Larry June



Trill Sammy



Zoey Dollaz



Kembe X



A. Chal



Azizi Gibson



Chaz French



Eearz



Jay IDK



Bobo Swae



Topaz Jones



Impxct



Uma Jolie



Malcolm Anthony



Saint Jhn



Polly A



Indigochildrick



Associate web editor Jose D. Duran contributed to this report.

