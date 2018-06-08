New World Symphony Aims to Increase Number of Black and Latino Classical Musicians

On a recent Wednesday morning at Miami Beach's Frank Gehry-designed New World Center, a group of 18 string musicians has gathered for a three-day intensive of lessons, mock auditions, and performance psychology seminars. After a welcome breakfast and staff introductions, JT Kane, New World Symphony's dean of visiting faculty and orchestra manager, leads participants on a brief tour of the building where they will sharpen their talents over the next few days. They'll sleep in dorm-style living quarters typically reserved for New World Symphony fellows during the program.

The participating musicians have earned a spot at the inaugural National Alliance for Audition Support (NAAS) initiative, which aims to diversify American orchestras. A 2016 study showed that only 1.8 percent of the nation’s orchestra players are African-American and 2.5 percent are Latinx, making orchestras one of America’s least racially diverse institutions.

Kane continues the tour while the NAAS participants take selfies in the elevator, their instruments zipped and strapped to their backs. Some instrument cases are littered with bumper stickers. One of them reads "#DontBeBoring." As they enter the center's concert hall, they crane their necks and take in a 360-degree view of the performance space. Kane tells them about New World Center's state-of-the-art projection screens and hydraulic risers and then shows them where the curtains will be placed during their mock blind auditions.