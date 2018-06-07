Kanye's Project Wyoming Was a Glorified Merch Pop-Up

Kanye West's Project Wyoming, which was advertised as a local version of the star-studded album-release party he held last week in Jackson Hole, took place last night in Chicago and Miami. A video teaser showed footage of beautiful mountains, majestic horses, and a bumping party around a massive bonfire.

Because there are no mountains in Florida, anyone expecting the Miami edition to be an exact replica of the real thing would have been fooling themselves. But even so, what attendees got was truly subpar.

Although the location for the event was announced as the old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood, it was actually held across the street in a vacant lot. The setup was extremely spartan, amounting to some folding tables, benches, a portable bar, and several large speakers playing rap — not even Kanye's music until about an hour in. A trailer was set up in the back. There was a campfire, but it was a fake one with plastic logs.