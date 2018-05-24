Helena Hauff and Miami Are a Match Made in Electro Heaven

More than most cities, Miami loves electro. It can be heard in the artists we birth, the musical styles named after us, and the pioneers who’ve either taken up residence here or regularly visit the Magic City.

Electro might not be German DJ-producer Helena Hauff only genre, but it's the one with which she’s most closely associated. After a slew of great releases and several widely seen DJ sets, Hauff has quickly become not only one of the most discussed names in dance music, but a bellwether of the scene. If her increasing popularity and our present political climate are any indication, 2018 is an all-time peak year for dancers choosing to get knocked upside the head by fucked up and downright nasty machine music.

Tomorrow will see Hauff make her long-awaited Miami debut at Electric Pickle. Before the occasion, Hauff traded words with New Times about what she expects in the Magic City, club culture here, and her aversion to social media.

New Times: Will this be your first time in Florida or Miami?

Helena Hauff: It’s gonna be my first time in Miami. I heard that you can still smoke inside in clubs, I love that. I wish I could stay longer to go swimming with dolphins or something stupid like that.

In interviews you’ve alluded to your attraction to radical ways of life. What's the genesis?

I got into clubbing and techno because it’s just a lot of fun- that didn’t have anything to do with philosophy or politics. It was great to find out that the club scene (especially in Germany, I guess) is quite political. People seem very open-minded and there’s a lot of discussion around political issues, as well as trying to create an environment of equality and respect.

Are dance culture or clubscapable of incubating radical social change?

No- you can already see how fragile this whole freedom thing is. We can and should try and go on the streets (see [beseiged Georgian club] Bassiani) and say what we think. But if [the powers that be] wanna shut us down, they can and will do that.

You started DJing at Hamburg's Golden Pudel, which you frequented in your teens. What made you a DJ?

Perhaps the first time I went to a warehouse rave in Hamburg- I can’t remember the DJ, but I snuck backstage and I liked the idea of free drinks.

Did you wrestle with any trepidation or creative self-doubt about producing music?

I actually had a go at production first, but I didn’t have any hardware and couldn’t really get into the computer thing. I then started collecting records and DJing, and when I got my first sampler a couple of years later I got properly into making music. Making music is very different from DJing, it didn’t come easily and I had self-doubt, yes. I think that’s very normal.

You’re scheduled to play the Panorama Music Festival in New York City come July. Has your nit hard to retain intimacy?

You have to play a bit differently- some more ‘fragile' songs just don’t work in bigger rooms, you can’t even really hear them. But some of the stuff I love didn’t work in small venues either. Bigger venues just have a different energy; not better or worse, but I enjoy the challenge [of playing to a large crowd] a lot. But I still love the small venues too.

Why are you reluctant to engage in social media?



Honestly, with recent events I’m really surprised that people seem surprised or shocked. Facebook should’ve made it more clear what they were doing, but I don’t think that anyone would’ve stopped using it anyway. And I find that a bit sad and scary. We all know what’s going on, but we don’t care because we like the likes just a little too much. I was always like ‘Yeah it’s got pros and cons,’ but now I really can’t see how anything positive comes out of that crap at all (or nothing positive that could not have been done in another way anyway).

Has working with analog equipment freed you?

I don’t know about it being freeing creatively, I didn’t step away from it, I never used it in the first place. Also, it’s got absolutely nothing to do with using analogue equipment, I spend more time on the computer than I do in the studio or behind the decks unfortunately; I just get too many emails.

Am I wrong in saying you have few hang-ups about creation?

That’s wrong (laughs). I think I’m like most musicians. Sometimes you’re very creative and sometimes you don’t know what the hell to do with your music and your life. But when I do, then I just do! That’s right (laughs).

What lies ahead in 2018 or beyond?

A new album [of mine] on Ninja Tune. And releases by Galaxian and Morah on my own label.

Finally, what attracts you to the ominous sounds of techno, electro, and EBM?

It’s just personal taste. I think there’s no point in overanalyzing it; it’s taste. Some people like country-pop, some like classical music and some like electro acid rave stuff.

Helena Hauff. With Anshaw Black. 11 p.m. Friday, May 25 at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $22.50 via residentadvisor.net.