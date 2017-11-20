Legendary DJ/Producer Arthur Baker Writes His Next Chapter in Miami

At first glance, it's a little odd seeing Arthur Baker out and about in the morning. After all, this is a man who has not only made his living in nightlife but also spent nearly four decades shaping its direction and timbre. As glimpsed in New Order's iconic music video for "Confusion" — itself a Baker-produced joint — the DJ/producer is distinctly an after-dark creature, alternating between dimly lit recording studios and blinding New York City clubs, with seemingly little in between.

But there he is at 9:30 a.m. on a sweltering Miami Monday, clad in an innocuous blue tee and shorts as he sits window-side in Wynwood's Zak the Baker, nursing an iced coffee and pastry. Any disconnect between Baker's profession and his present location vanishes the moment he gets to talking about Miami and its local flavor.

"You know, it's not a real difficult thing to convince people to come to Miami," Baker quips. "The buzz in Miami is superstrong. It's a very international city. All my friends from everywhere else always come through."