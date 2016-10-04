Gloria Estefan's Mother Is the Hottest Rapper in Miami Right Now
Last June, South Florida hip-hop made national waves when our very own Kodak Black and Denzel Curry nabbed spots on the coveted XXL 2016 "Freshman Class," an annual round-up of the most hyped up-and-coming MCs in the world.
And if you grabbed a copy of that issue, we'll need you to follow these steps: First, go find it. Next, bring it into your bathroom. We'll give you a second. Ready? Ok, now heave it like a javelin into your toilet and flush a thousand times because XXL somehow overlooked the hottest rapper not only in Miami — but possibly the entire game. Period.
Her name is
If the 87-year-old
It was on Emily's Instagram account that the world fist met all 4-foot 6-inches of lyrical fury that is
As she lays down tracks on topics ranging from St. Patrick's Day to her tea preferences, her granddaughter Emily beatboxes in the background.
But even before
In an Op-Ed for The Guardian posted in 2013, Gloria described her mother as a powerful and determined force in her life.
My mum is 84 now and still healthy and in great mind. She has a PhD in education, so it was very important to her that we go to good schools. When she came out of Cuba they ripped up all her diplomas and papers at the airport. They said, you're not even taking your education with you. She had to go back to school to get accredited because she wanted to make more money to send us to private schools, which she did.
These days you can keep up with
Freshman class
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Charlie Puth - We Don't Talk Tour 2016
TicketsTue., Oct. 4, 7:30pm
-
Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
Henry Rollins: Spoken Word
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 8:00pm
-
Nestor Torres: "My Soul is Venezuela"
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!