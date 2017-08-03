Despite Short Set, Khalid's Rising Stardom Wows a Sold-Out Fillmore

Nineteen-year-old singer/songwriter Khalid is a star. By the time he’s old enough to drink legally, he will be a superstar. Although he isn’t quite yet a household name, Khalid Robinson (pronounced "kuh-leed”), already has a double-platinum debut single in “Location” and a gold-certified debut record, American Teen.

His sold-out show last night at the Fillmore Miami Beach crackled with excited energy long before the teenager emerged from the darkness. Once he did, the room was ablaze with adoration. Even Khalid seemed taken aback by the reception. “There’s a lot of fucking people here,” he said incredulously at the start. The next big thing is here as far as Miami’s high school and college-age population are concerned.

Khalid performed the majority of American Teen, kicking off the show with “Let’s Go,” a track that implores the listener to do precisely what the title implies and abandon all worry, all past troubles, move on, and have fun. It set the tone for the remainder of the concert; not that the crowd needed much urging. They chanted his name as show time approached and sang every single lyric once he appeared with his two dancers, clad in American-flag-themed cheerleader outfits, complete with pompoms. It was a hysteria usually reserved for the Beatles or Justin Bieber. Shrieks erupted from different corners of the room for every other song. For the first quarter of the show it was unclear whether Khalid’s microphone was even on as the audience simply drowned him out with their own singing.