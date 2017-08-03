Despite Short Set, Khalid's Rising Stardom Wows a Sold-Out Fillmore

Nineteen-year-old singer/songwriter Khalid is a star. By the time he’s old enough to drink legally, he will be a superstar. Although he isn’t quite yet a household name, Khalid Robinson (pronounced "kuh-leed”), already has a double-platinum debut single in “Location” and a gold-certified debut record, American Teen.
His sold-out show last night at the Fillmore Miami Beach crackled with excited energy long before the teenager emerged from the darkness. Once he did, the room was ablaze with adoration. Even Khalid seemed taken aback by the reception. “There’s a lot of fucking people here,” he said incredulously at the start. The next big thing is here as far as Miami’s high school and college-age population are concerned.
Khalid performed the majority of American Teen, kicking off the show with “Let’s Go,” a track that implores the listener to do precisely what the title implies and abandon all worry, all past troubles, move on, and have fun. It set the tone for the remainder of the concert; not that the crowd needed much urging. They chanted his name as show time approached and sang every single lyric once he appeared with his two dancers, clad in American-flag-themed cheerleader outfits, complete with pompoms. It was a hysteria usually reserved for the Beatles or Justin Bieber. Shrieks erupted from different corners of the room for every other song. For the first quarter of the show it was unclear whether Khalid’s microphone was even on as the audience simply drowned him out with their own singing.
That being said, despite his youth and the titles of some of his songs, including two of his best, “8TEEN” or “Young, Dumb, & Broke,” his songs aren’t merely for one demographic. They are relatable regardless of whether they speak to a current state of mind or dredge up memories of being that kid many years ago. A lot of this has to do with Khalid’s background.
On the album’s title track, "American Teen," he claims to be from the 915 — El Paso, Texas — but Khalid is from everywhere and nowhere all at once. His mother Linda is a retired sergeant first class in the U.S. Army and his father, sadly, passed away after being hit by a drunk driver when Khalid was age seven. As an army brat, he shuffled between stops in Georgia, Kentucky, six years in Germany, and settling in Texas for his senior year of high school.
This self-taught wunderkind began recording music on his own to combat the loneliness of being the new kid yet again. As eminently danceable as so much of his sparkling debut record can be, there's a buffer of pain that each beat and rhythm must first filter through.
Khalid is at every turn a series of contradictions and ironies. For example, one of the standout tracks on American Teen, "Another Sad Love Song," begins with the lines, “I'm not the best at showing my emotions / You cut me deep and you left me wide open." Perhaps Khalid struggles with expressing himself in interpersonal situations, but on record and on stage, he's an open book.
Even the title of the album, American Teen, challenges the notion of who or what an American is considering his nomadic upbringing. Furthermore, for all his tales of boozing and partying, Khalid is so far from the typical teen, that it's apparent he had to grow up quickly a long time ago.
For all his talent and his potential — his ascent has been quick and he will reach the Weeknd levels sooner than later — Khalid has plenty of growing up to do. He’s still finding his feet as a performer. He had a few choreographed dance moves with his cheerleaders, but in general, he remains a bit goofy, a bit awkward when figuring out what to do with himself on stage. Nonetheless, it’s obvious he’s having a great time.
It also has to be said, the show was too short. In a blink, his set, clocking in at just under an hour, was done. The encore came and went with no sense of drama or anticipation. There’s the old show business adage of “leave them wanting more,” but the audience shouldn't feel like something is missing.
In time, this will all be fixed. Khalid will evolve and surpass his already impressive achievements. One day, with a bigger budget, which will assuredly come, he will be able to afford a bigger band and a small army of backup singers instead of relying on pre-recorded backing tracks. It’ll be at the American Airlines Arena, and it’s a safe bet he’ll sell that out too.
