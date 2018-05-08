Wash Day Comic Pays Homage to Natural Hair

It's never ok to touch anyone's hair without permission, but women of color experience that sort of unwanted attention all the time. Jamila Rowser relates that sentiment in her new comic Wash Day, an homage to the Sunday ritual women with textured hair know all too well. Rowser, a South Florida resident, is Black and Latina, and wanted to share the story of many women in a slice-of-life format. Her comic includes some glimpses of marijuana, gentrification, and street harassment — everyday themes for women in America and beyond.

"I was inspired partly by my own wash day ritual, and also understanding that a lot of women of color that have curly and kinky hair spend almost a whole day, which is why we call it wash day, caring for their hair," Rowser said. "I wanted to write about this shared experience because our hair is one of the most contested parts of our bodies. I also wanted the story to be one that women can relate to even if they have not read comics before, but they're intrigued by the storyline of Wash Day and the visuals — and it may get them into reading comics."

A post shared by Jamila (@jamilarowser) on Apr 4, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

The story follows Kimana, AKA Kim, as she cares for her long, thick hair. As Kim goes through her Sunday morning rituals with her best friend and roommate, Cookie, readers experience the highs and lows of the 26-year-olds living in the Bronx. Rowser said she also wants the comic to double as a tutorial for women on how to care for their hair.