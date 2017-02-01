The Walking Dead's Walker Stalker Cruise Sails From Miami

Photo by Will Byington

How much do you love AMC's The Walking Dead? Do you find yourself imagining what it would be like to be on the show, trying to survive the zombie apocalypse alongside the remaining survivors? Do you care so much about certain characters that you become physically ill when they are killed? Are you so obsessed that you would consider taking a vacation to a private Bahamian island with some of the cast and crew?

If you answered yes to that last oddly specific question, you're in luck, because that exact opportunity is available to you next weekend, right at PortMiami.

Multiple cast members from the popular TV series The Walking Dead will unite for the second-annual Walker Stalker fan cruise on the Norwegian Pearl February 3 through 6. Cast members scheduled to be onboard include Norman Reedus (Daryl), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Jeffrey Dean Morgan ( Negan ), Tom Payne (Jesus), Alanna Masterson (Tara), and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham).

According to Luke Blackburn, who describes himself as a "warrior" with Sixthman, the group assembling the Walker Stalker cruise, this year's version has a lot in store for those eager to rub elbows with the series' stars.

"On the first night, we have a late-night panel on the pool deck (our largest venue that can accommodate everyone on the ship) with Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Greg Nicotero. Based on the reaction, this is sure to be the biggest highlight of the cruise," Blackburn says. "We will have several themed activities with the stars, like a walker-themed pub crawl with Michael Traynor; costume contest with Greg Nicotero, Chandler Riggs, and Katelyn Nacon; and even a whiskey tasting with Michael Cudlitz."

As with anything last-minute, you'll have to pay a pretty penny to lock down one of the last spots on the ship. Currently, the ship's limited vacancy starts at $815 per person (based on double occupancy). Fans dying to pay the price it takes to get onboard with The Walking Dead crew will find themselves in the middle of more than just a Comic-Con experience; they'll actually be on vacation with the series' stars.

"The celebrity guests are having just as much fun as our cruisers, and they want to experience all the event has to offer," Blackburn says. "Each celebrity guest is involved with a panel, autograph session, and photo ops, and a few of them are hosting special onboard experiences."

Walker Stalker Cruise

February 3 through 6, departing from PortMiami, 1015 N. America Way, Miami; miamidade.gov/portmiami. Visit walkerstalkercruise.com.

