The Ten Best Things to Do in Downtown Miami

EXPAND Karina Mestre

Most locals have a love-hate relationship with downtown Miami. Its strip of exclusive multimillion-dollar high-rises, hordes of tourists, and the constantly congested Biscayne Boulevard can turn a trip here into a frustrating clusterfuck. But Downtown is truly the urban core of Miami, and it was one of the earliest areas to be developed in the 1890s. There are so many historic buildings, cultural institutions, and public spaces to enjoy. And with the free Metromover rail cars that go to all the main spots in Downtown and can also take you to Brickell, transportation is a breeze — once you finally get here. Here's our guide to discovering Downtown's best art, architecture, history, and recreation.

EXPAND Armando Colls/Manny of Miami

1. Visit the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

What’s better than contemporary art, a waterfront view, and outdoor hanging gardens? The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), Miami’s flagship art museum, curates large-scale exhibits like "Julio Le Parc: Form into Action," which displays funky, shiny, and shocking works of kinetic art, including moving sculptures, light projections, video, and paintings. The exhibit is on display until March of 2017.

Housed in a building designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron, the PAMM offers year-round rotating exhibits, educational programming for children, and free nights on every first Thursday and second Saturday of the month in a fluid indoor to outdoor transitional space. You can even become an artist with the help of PAMM’s teaching artists from 1-4 p.m. on second Saturdays. On your way out, make sure you check out the gift store that sells wearables, decor, books, and toys, and try a Pérez chopped salad and a pomegranate sangria at the restaurant Verde.

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Open Monday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum is closed Wednesdays. Admission costs $16, or $12 for seniors, students, and youth. Call 305-375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

VolunteerCleanup.org

2. Get Schooled at the Miami Science Barge

Do you fancy yourself a marine biologist? Then hop aboard the Miami Science Barge, a floating marine laboratory and an environmental education center. The vessel floats on Biscayne Bay and is accessible from Museum Park. Once you’re onboard, you can check out hydroponic systems, an aquaculture hatchery display, and solar panels. The barge even offers field trips for kids K-12, where they can learn about sustainability and environmental responsibility.

1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Open Saturdays only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Call 305-912-3439 or visit miamisciencebarge.org.

EXPAND Danny Roth

3. Marvel at the Alfred I. duPont Building

Approach the historic Alfred I. duPont building on Flagler Street, and you’ll be greeted by a facade of glittering black granite and Wisconsin limestone. Hailed by preservationists as an outstanding example of Depression Moderne architecture, a form of late Art Deco style, the duPont Building was begun by banking tycoon Alfred I. Dupont during the Great Depression. The inside has four stories with Tennessee marble floors, ornate golden metal gates, and filigreed elevator doors with bird motifs. For the hand-painted ceiling, artist Harold Hilton lay on his back Michelangelo-style to create a total of 124 paintings of Florida’s history.

Today, the building is open only for private events, such as weddings, corporate events, and special performances (prices start at $13,000). But you can still access the lobby during opening hours to check out the beautiful materials and decorative gold elements. The Miami Center for Architecture and Design also offers architecture walking tours twice a month, which include a trip to the second floor of the duPont to see the Hilton's mural.

169 E. Flagler St., Miami. Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. For walking tours, visit miamicad.org/walking-tour. Tickets cost $20.

EXPAND Danny Roth

4. Pay Homage to the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena

A no-brainer? Sure. But we couldn't leave the home of Heat Nation off the list. Whether you’re walking, biking, or driving in Downtown, the AmericanAirlines Arena — and its three-story-tall, 3,400 square foot light-up marquee, are hard to miss. The gigantic, curved, white stadium, designed by Miami firm Arquitectonica, seats 19,600 people and is a multipurpose arena for sporting events and concerts. Superstars like Adele, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West have recently played there. Coming shows include the Ringling Brothers circus, the Harlem Globetrotters, and Ariana Grande. If you’re peckish before a show, you can get grub from Bodega, Kone Sushi, and Pincho Factory.

Related Stories The People of Wynwood Art Walk December 2016

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Show times and ticket prices vary. Call 786-777-1000 or visit aaarena.com.

EXPAND Veruska Vasconez

5. Explore the Meetinghouse Art Collective & Gallery

PAMM doesn't have the monopoly on art in the Downtown area. Welcome to Meetinghouse, an interdisciplinary artistic and cultural space that’s located in the penthouse of the Historic Huntington Building. The 13-story building was listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1989, and is known for its austere soldier-like sculptures that surround the roofline. The collective’s programming includes exhibitions, lectures, screenings, performances, and printed materials. The current exhibition on display until March is "Type-topia," an idealized and fictionalized city created from a collage of architecture firm Khoury Levi Fong’s public institutional projects. The scale models use programmed QR codes that visitors can scan for more details. The exhibition is open until March. Other recent projects of Meetinghouse include a printed “Artists vs. Trump” t-shirt showing a BDSM scene between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, where a thigh-high-booted Clinton dominates a naked, cowering, submissive Trump. T-shirts are still on sale on their website for $25.

168 SE First St., Miami. Open by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Visit meetinghousemiami.org.

EXPAND Danny Roth

6. Visit the Freedom Tower

Look at an aerial view of Downtown Miami and you’ll be sure to spot the yellow Mediterranean Revival tower topped with a lantern. Added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1979, the Freedom Tower is now the home of the Miami Dade College Museum of Art + Design. Originally the headquarters of the Miami News, the Freedom Tower became a headquarters for the government to process and document the influx of Cuban refugees in Miami in the 60s. That history is reflected in its “cultural legacy gallery," which is permanently dedicated to work that explores the impact of Cuban culture in South Florida. On display since July 2015 is Eduardo del Valle’s "Childhood Memories from the Other Side of the Water," which is a visual autobiography about the artist’s memories in Cuba.

On the second floor of the museum is a solo exhibit by Korean artist, titled "Sunkoo Yuh: Grafted Stories," which uses ceramics and drawings to blend Korean folklore and cultural critique. Also on the second floor of the museum is "Q&A: Nine Contemporary Cuban Artists," organized by Havana-based curator Cristina Vives. Both shows are on display until January 15, 2017.

600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit mdcmoad.org/freedom-tower.

EXPAND Danny Roth

7. Get Nostalgic in the Shopping Arcades

Shopping in Downtown Miami might not rank highly on any modern fashionista's list, but at the turn of the 20th Century, it was a bustling hot spot for commerce. The Ultramont Mini-Mall, for example, was a packed with retail shops and ice cream parlors as recently as the 1980s; it even made a cameo appearance during a car chase in a Miami Vice episode. Today, the mall is still open, but spookily unoccupied, with the only businesses a tailor, a Christmas tree pop-up stand, and a cafe. You might not find much to buy, but wandering its corridors can conjure a nostalgic trip back in time. Just look at the font on that cheerful, neon rainbow sign!

The retro appeal of the Ultramont, and other shopping arcades in Downtown Miami, such as the Flagler Station Mall and Metromall, may be short-lived, with a new $13 million Flagler Street renovation scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017. Developers hope the renovation will attract more businesses and foot traffic to these dying malls. In the meantime, they're the perfect place to reenact that Tiffany video you were obsessed with when you were 8.

Ultramont Mall, 112 SE First St., Miami.

Flagler Station Mall, 48 E. Flagler St., Miami.

Metromall, 1 NE First St., Miami.

EXPAND DRM Custom Masonry

8. Take a Romantic Walk on the Riverwalk

As Miami's romantic strolls go, it's hard to beat the Miami Riverwalk. It opens up at the back of the Intercontinental Hotel, right next to Bayfront Park and loops back around at SW North River Drive. You’ll see the Miami River on your left as you walk the path, dotted with works of public art and sculpture. The One Miami Condo building, designed by Arquitectonica, houses Zagat-rated restaurant Il Gabbiano. Take a date, take your time, and take it all in.

EXPAND Amy Martz

9. Catch a show at the Olympia Theater

Transport yourself back to a time of silent movies and Vaudeville: bobbed hair, glowing cigarettes, jazz. The Olympia Theater originally opened in 1926 as a silent movie palace, and later it screened talkies and staged Vaudeville acts. Today, it is a venue for all types of events, from music performances, stand-up comedy, and film festivals.

While it may look modest on the outside with a simple “Olympia” marquee, the inside is an immersion of warm colors, curving forms, tight patterns, and intricately painted details, all representative of Moorish architecture. The Olympia offers free “In the Lobby Lounge” events every Wednesday, ranging from readings to jazz performances. During intermission, you can even get a guided tour of the historic Olympia theater. Attendees can also receive a guided tour on the second Tuesday of every month when the Olympia hosts the MOTH - Miami StorySLAM. Tickets cost $10.

174 E. Flagler St., Miami. Prices and showtimes vary. Call 305-374-2444 or visit olympiatheater.org.

EXPAND Karina Mestre

10. Get some fresh air at Bayfront Park

Dense streets, slow tourists, dizzyingly tall buildings — that’s life in an urban core like Downtown Miami. Sometimes you need some nature and greenery to shake off the claustrophobia of city living, and if you're downtown, you don't have to go far to find it.

Bayfront Park, a 32-acre site located on Biscayne Bay, combines lush greenery and landscape features like a sand beach, topical rock garden, waterfall, playground, fountain, and monuments. The park is home to wandering tourists, local runners, and even the last surviving Pokemon Go players. The Bayfront Park Amphitheater, managed by Live Nation, regularly features celebrity performances; elsewhere on the grounds, you'll find programming like free yoga and Capoeira classes. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try your hand at being a trapeze artist. Lessons with a harness and safety net are available at the Flying Trapeze School, which sits near one of the entrances of the park near Biscayne Boulevard.

301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit bayfrontparkmiami.com.

