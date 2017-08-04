The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

While we routinely bemoan our daily grind, it's a good practice to feel blessed for the mindless labor we engage in for the sake of some paper. So while you gather with family and friends to enjoy the weekend — whether that's at DanceAfrica in Little Haiti, Bill Maher in South Beach, or the Pangea Water Party in Wynwood — remember that you're lucky to not work in an organization like the Trump Administration, where your job is in constant jeopardy for any reason. Gratitude is the attitude, folks!

DanceAfrica Miami at Little Haiti Cultural Center. The Delou African Dance Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary in conjunction with the eighth-annual African Diaspora Dance and Drum Festival (DanceAfrica Miami for short). The ensemble helped catalyze the festival and will honor the legacy of Chuck Davis, founder of DanceAfrica, who died earlier this year. For three days, you can enjoy drum and dance workshops, a marketplace, and a free children's village. Saturday will host the concert and gala that help sustain Delou's year-round work to keep African dance traditions alive in the United States. 4:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; adddff.delouafrica.org. Workshop prices range from $10 to $25. Tickets to the concert and gala cost $35.

Sound Waves Premiere at O Cinema Wynwood. If you're as frustrated with modern music television as Mr. Jolt and DJ Woozles (or maybe you're just surprised that music television is still a thing), Sound Waves is here for you. Mr. Jolt is a radio host who recruits his plant friend/employee DJ Woozles to resuscitate true music television. After the two drink a strange tea, their studio door becomes a wormhole to an idyllic beach with talking goth dolphins, sand genies, and wall-to-wall music. RSVPs to the show's premiere are maxed out, but you can show up for the rush line or put your name on the waitlist. 11 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND Courtesy of Broward Center

The Book of Moron at the Broward Center. Your 2 a.m. existential breakdown might seem interesting to you, but it's actually a rarity for someone to write or perform something that reinvigorates age-old questions like "Who am I?" and "What does it all mean?" Robert Dubac does this with biting social commentary and a sense of humor that doesn't let him take it all too seriously in Book of Moron: If Thinking Were Easy, Everyone Would Do It. The one-man show finds Dubac getting advice from different facets of himself after ending up in a coma and forgetting who he is. 8 p.m. Friday and 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.

Bill Maher at the Fillmore. Being insufferably arrogant can get you into trouble in real life, but Bill Maher has made a career of it, both in his standup and as the host of his talk show. That's not an unfair assessment; one of his books is titled A Funny Look at How Everybody but Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass. If you're into that sort of thing, the 61-year-old will perform his standup two nights in a row at the Fillmore. Saturday tickets are sold out, so grab your seats while you can. 8 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $59.50.

Ken Miller at Open Stage Club. Need something to laugh about? Have no fear. Have-Nots Comedy has you covered. This Saturday, it'll present the 2009 Comedy Central South Beach Comedy Festival winner, Ken Miller. The North Carolina native and Army vet has not one, not two, but nine brothers. When not touring comedy competitions, he spends his time writing jokes in Orlando. To get better plugged into Miller's comedy, check him out on NickMom. 8 p.m. Saturday at Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; havenotscomedy.com. Admission costs $15 to $40 plus a two-drink minimum. Ages 18 and up.

Coral Gables Grill Fest. There's something about the way cold carbonation cuts through tablespoons of lard and beef fat that drives foodies crazy, in a good way. Which is why you should take the opportunity to celebrate this brilliant combination at the Coral Gables Grill Fest. The focus is on bacon, beer, and barbecue, although other bites and libations will be available for the weaker among us. Live music and kids' activities are promised, and admission is free if you register online. Onsite admission will be donated to the Coral Gables Firefighter's Benevolent Association. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Alhambra Circle between Le Jeune Road and Salzedo Street in Coral Gables; thebeerbaconfest.com. Admission is free with online registration and costs $10 at the gate.

EXPAND Courtesy of SocialXchange

Day La Soul Party at Rooftop at E11even. Miami nightlife can feel like an alternate universe where coke heads and Instagram models vie for a clandestine prize given to the Most Extra among us. And if you have a real job where you work all week long, that probably sounds exhausting. SocialXchange is here with the Day La Soul party for Miami professionals, where you can bust out and cut a rug without needing $300 worth of makeup or designer duds. Step onto the rooftop and sip signature Crunk Juice or Day La Soul Punch while watching the sun go down and bumping to throwbacks. 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami; facebook.com/socialxchangemiami. Admission costs $15 to $75.

Pangea Miami Summer Water Party at the RC Cola Plant. August 6 is Jamaican Independence Day, the day in 1962 when the lush tropical island removed itself from the grip of its British colonizers. So why not celebrate it a day early in wild Jamaican style at the #PangeaMiami Summer Water Party at the massive RC Cola Plant in Wynwood? Besides honoring the Caribbean nation, you can also let the two onsite fire trucks douse you in agua, drink unlimited amounts of booze, and experiment with water guns, water balloons, and whatever other pool toys are available to wet those bikinis and Speedos. 6 p.m. Saturday at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; twitter.com/pangeamiami. Admission costs $20 for women and $35 for men.

Cultura Profética at James L. Knight Center. Puerto Rico probably isn't the first place you'd think to find a reggae band, but neither is England, and UB40 is still a thing. The members of Cultura Profética have been making Spanish-language reggae for more than 20 years on the Island of Enchantment, and they show no signs of stopping. Their socially conscious and politically engaged lyrics don't stray far from the genre's roots, so get your Moog synth fix at their one-night stop in Miami. 8 p.m. Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $28 to $68.

EXPAND Courtesy photo

Beres Hammond at the Broward Center. Jamaica's independence calls for a special musical treat. The reggae singer Beres Hammond is headed to the Broward Center for the annual holiday. He'll show off his smooth, sensual, soulful, and vibing lovers-rock sound that has been charming audiences since the '70s. The Grammy-nominated singer will croon tunes such as "Tempted to Touch," "I Feel Good," and "Putting Up Resistance," bringing the real Jamaica to the shores of South Florida on the Take Time to Love tour, also presenting the Harmony House Musicians and DJ Inferno. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org; 954-462-0222. Tickets cost $35 to $125.

Workout Music Fest at Jungle Island Not everyone wants to party when they're wasted and acting a fool, never remembering what their good time was all about. Some people would rather go "where music and workouts meet to party." And that place is the Workout Music Fest, hosted by Tony Thomas Sports. Pump up your bon-bon through dance and discipline with the help of fitness coaches and sounds spun by live DJs. Then you and your new buff pals, along with Lululemon ambassador Amy Dannheim, can wind down from the iron-pumping party with some yoga on Jungle Island's private beach. 11 a.m. Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; facebook.com/workoutmusicfest. Admission costs $20.

