You Can Roller-Skate Across a Work of Art at Faena Forum

The roller rink shows artwork by Brazilian duo Assume Vivid Astro Focus. Faena Art

It's time to break out your roller skates, Miami. Faena Art plans to hold a free monthly skating event, complete with an artsy twist, at the Faena Forum.

Beginning Sunday, June 11, guests of all ages can groove into the week while skating at Sunday Sessions, a monthly event inside of the Faena District Miami Beach’s 43,000-square-foot arts center, Faena Forum, located on Collins Avenue. The event will take place the first Sunday of every month from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday Sessions isn’t your average night at Super Wheels. (No offense to Super Wheels, of course.) The interactive event features a roller rink with a colorful work of art from the Brazilian duo Assume Vivid Astro Focus, composed of Eli Sudbrack and Christophe Hamaide-Pierson. Guests can groove to music while skating over a literal work of art. What else would you expect from the Faena?

Every great roller rink plays awesome music, and the one at the Faena Forum is no exception. Expect live performances by Miami-based DJ duo Paperwater. And for those who'd rather not skate or just want a break, there will be an assortment of small bites, beverages, and other diversions.

Adding to the experience is the Faena Forum itself. The venue, designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas and the OMA team, led by Shohei Shigematsu, is the capstone of developer Alan Faena’s Mid-Beach Faena District. Boasting a 2,900-square-foot pink-marble amphitheater, domed ceiling, and oculus, the architecture itself is a work of art.

Sunday Sessions brings roller-skating to the Faena Forum Faena Art

Sunday Sessions is a free event, so guests who usually wouldn't visit the Faena District can get a taste of the exclusive offerings for a rare bargain.

Need another incentive to stop by? You won’t need to lug along your roller skates: There will be plenty to choose from at the venue.

Sunday Sessions

Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Continues the first Sunday of every month. Admission is free. Visit faenaart.org.

