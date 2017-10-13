A Tale of Two Miami Film Festival GEMS From Spain

The Miami Film Festival’s mini film festival event, GEMS, returns for a fourth year this week. The festival has long catered to Miami’s Spanish-speaking audience, bringing films from Latin America as well as Spain to Tower Theater. New Times was granted a preview of two films from Spain that would otherwise not play here, as neither have U.S. distribution: Can’t Say Goodbye and No, a Flamenco Tale.

Each offers viewers a different experience: one a gloomy, staid affair, and the other buoyant and sometimes even avant-garde in its narrative. But both alternately speak to the importance of family and music to the European nation.

Let’s get the grim stuff out of the way first. In Can’t Say Goodbye, two estranged sisters come together over the impending death of their father. José Luis (Juan Diego) has been diagnosed with cancer. It can be treated, but it would destroy his quality of life and only slightly prolong it before the inevitable. On the other hand, he can enter palliative care to live out his final days with lucidness. Carla (Nathalie Poza) doesn’t quite have her act together. Frivolous in love, addicted to cocaine and unhappy at work, she would like to see Dad receive treatment. It comes from a selfish place. Meanwhile, Blanca (Lola Dueñas, a familiar face to Almodovar fans) is married with an inattentive, slacker husband and back-talking young daughter. She would like to see Dad slip away peacefully. She is the selfless one.

This is the crux of the familial conflict in the debut feature by Lino Escalera, who wrote the story with screenwriter Pablo Remón. The film wastes no time in establishing José Luis’ illness, opening with a black screen with the sound of his coughing, which the actor handles quite well throughout the film. It’s nuances like these that make the film. As tough as the decision and divide between the sisters, the film shows conflict in a passive manner. Instead of arguing about their opposing views of what is best for their father, Carla kidnaps Dad to take him to a hospital Barcelona for treatment.

This passive aggressive conflict can be a challenge to transmit. There are often lingering shots that pause on the internal conflict of these divided family members. These pauses on contemplative moments too often focus on the backs of actors’ heads, crippling the film’s slight drama. This is especially a let down when, early on, Dueñas offers a stunning single-take emotional break down while driving her father and sister from the doctor’s office. These are capable actors who give strong performances to the camera, yet the camera seems to prefer to shoot them from behind. It adds a distancing effect to what should be a much more intimate experience.

Can’t Say Goodbye. 5 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305- 237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $13 via gems2017.miamifilmfestival.com. Director Lino Escalera will be present for a Q&A after the film.

EXPAND No, a Flamenco Tale José Luis Tirado

In the tightly paced and often hypnotizing movie No, a Flamenco Tale, first-time feature filmmaker José Luis Tirado trains his camera on No (dancer Noemí Martínez Chico). She’s a character dancing through a loose narrative that’s not so much a story or even a dance, and more of an expression of flamenco and how it fits into the mundane world that inspires it. Flamenco music becomes part of a bike ride, a visit to a bank and even a shower. With each segment, Tirado, who also did some choreography with Chico and others, finds a new element of flamenco to highlight. Foot stopping becomes a focal point during a static, aerial view of a spiral staircase. The echoes of the architecture magnify the percussive power of the steps of No as she climbs the stairs. He isolated the musicality of the steps by denying the audience a clear image of the dancer, as the shadowy figure heads upward.

Throughout the film, you feel as if Tirado is out to find ways to isolate elements of the distinctive Spanish artform while also celebrating it. If he isn’t using a setting to assist in focusing on gestures and elements of flamenco, he actually splits the screen, for instance grounding the dancer’s plaintive singing in the shower to her feet by only showing her shoulders up and shins down in horizontal split-screen. There is sometimes an avant-garde quality to the film, which is dictated more by musicality than it is narrative. The film is edited in such a way that even radio static and bicycle bells become music. One over-reach in the production is the annoying squish of No twirling spaghetti with her fork as she stares at the TV news as read by digitally cartoonified anchors who often speak backwards to images of chaos in other parts of the world. It’s an odd moment that’s neither musical enough and overly aware of making a statement.

But the film soars in portraying the joy of the art of flamenco. No can spontaneously dance through a bank, as recorded by security footage and never break character, even as she is being escorted out by a bank employee. Flamenco is an intense artform, from the lashing of guitar strings, to the wails that often accent lyrics, but it’s also beautiful in its expressive quality, and Tirado has found a way to use the art of cinema to highlight the details of what makes this art so distinctive and moving.

No, a Flamenco Tale. 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305- 237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $13 via gems2017.miamifilmfestival.com.

