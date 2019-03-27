Yumbrella, Miami's Original Food Hall, Makes a Comeback at Sunset Place

Weeks after the Citadel opened in Little River and the Lincoln Eatery debuted in Miami Beach, there's yet another food hall that's finally open for business. Yumbrella, led by food truck organizer and restaurateur Steve Simon, is now open in South Miami. The name pays tribute to a South Miami food hall that thrived more than four decades ago.

In the 1970s, Yumbrella opened as one of Miami's original food halls, bringing together various cuisines under one roof, including German, Italian, and Latin. At the modern-day Yumbrella, the premise is the same, uniting a handful of popular Miami eateries, including King of Racks BBQ, Dr. Limon, and a concept by chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar.

“We are putting a twist on the food hall, and we want this to be an experience for every guest that walks through our doors," Simon says. "Sit down, relax, and enjoy great food, great drinks, and even some entertainment."