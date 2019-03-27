Yumbrella, Miami's Original Food Hall, Makes a Comeback at Sunset Place

Weeks after the Citadel opened in Little River and the Lincoln Eatery debuted in Miami Beach, there's yet another food hall that's finally open for business. Yumbrella, led by food truck organizer and restaurateur Steve Simon, is now open in South Miami. The name pays tribute to a South Miami food hall that thrived more than four decades ago.
In the 1970s, Yumbrella opened as one of Miami's original food halls, bringing together various cuisines under one roof, including German, Italian, and Latin. At the modern-day Yumbrella, the premise is the same, uniting a handful of popular Miami eateries, including King of Racks BBQ, Dr. Limon, and a concept by chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar.
“We are putting a twist on the food hall, and we want this to be an experience for every guest that walks through our doors," Simon says. "Sit down, relax, and enjoy great food, great drinks, and even some entertainment."
Located at Shops at Sunset Place, the 6,500-square-foot space includes seven stalls, a stage for music and performances, and a private room for events.
Cracked by Chef Adrianne: Anchoring Yumbrella, chef Adrianne Calvo's Cracked, which also operates at the Wharf on the Miami River, offers a slate of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Look out for Calvo's fried chicken sandwich, served with house-made slaw and secret "cracked" sauce on a Zak the Baker brioche bun.
Dr. Limon Express: Executive chef Carlos Brescia's popular Peruvian spot, Dr. Limon, which includes seven locations in South Florida, offers an express version at Yumbrella. Expect a ceviche bar and rotating specials such as Peruvian sushi rolls and bowls.
Killer Melts: Based in Kendall, Killer Melts makes its way to South Miami with its signature lineup of grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers. Find the concept's best-selling sandwich, the Hitman Melt, stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, and mac 'n' cheese on toasted country bread.
Noods: Think of this spot as a modern noodle bar, creating savory bowls with different meats, spices, and vegetables. Look out for the roast pork chow mien.
King of Racks BBQ: An extension of the popular food truck, King of Racks BBQ serves slow and low smoked barbecue, including chicken, ribs, and other meats.
The Beverly: Stocked with frozen treats and desserts, menu items include orange creamsicle ice cream, brown butter white chocolate tres leches, croissant bread pudding, and candied bacon.
Yumbrella follows the food hall trend that's sweeping across Miami-Dade and includes the Citadel, La Centrale, St. Roch Market, Lincoln Eatery, Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall, Casa Tua Cucina, and 1-800-Lucky.
Yumbrella. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-397-8499. Sunday through Thursdays 11 a.m. to midnight; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
