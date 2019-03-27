 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Sunset Place joins the food hall trend.
Sunset Place joins the food hall trend.
Yumbrella

Yumbrella, Miami's Original Food Hall, Makes a Comeback at Sunset Place

Clarissa Buch | March 27, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Weeks after the Citadel opened in Little River and the Lincoln Eatery debuted in Miami Beach, there's yet another food hall that's finally open for business. Yumbrella, led by food truck organizer and restaurateur Steve Simon, is now open in South Miami. The name pays tribute to a South Miami food hall that thrived more than four decades ago.

In the 1970s, Yumbrella opened as one of Miami's original food halls, bringing together various cuisines under one roof, including German, Italian, and Latin. At the modern-day Yumbrella, the premise is the same, uniting a handful of popular Miami eateries, including King of Racks BBQ, Dr. Limon, and a concept by chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar.

“We are putting a twist on the food hall, and we want this to be an experience for every guest that walks through our doors," Simon says. "Sit down, relax, and enjoy great food, great drinks, and even some entertainment."

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Located at Shops at Sunset Place, the 6,500-square-foot space includes seven stalls, a stage for music and performances, and a private room for events. Read on for a look at each of Yumbrella's concepts.

Cracked by Chef Adrianne: Anchoring Yumbrella, chef Adrianne Calvo's Cracked, which also operates at the Wharf on the Miami River, offers a slate of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Look out for Calvo's fried chicken sandwich, served with house-made slaw and secret "cracked" sauce on a Zak the Baker brioche bun.

Dr. Limon Express: Executive chef Carlos Brescia's popular Peruvian spot, Dr. Limon, which includes seven locations in South Florida, offers an express version at Yumbrella. Expect a ceviche bar and rotating specials such as Peruvian sushi rolls and bowls.

Killer Melts: Based in Kendall, Killer Melts makes its way to South Miami with its signature lineup of grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers. Find the concept's best-selling sandwich, the Hitman Melt, stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, and mac 'n' cheese on toasted country bread.

The fried chicken sandwich at Cracked.
The fried chicken sandwich at Cracked.
Yumbrella

Noods: Think of this spot as a modern noodle bar, creating savory bowls with different meats, spices, and vegetables. Look out for the roast pork chow mien.

King of Racks BBQ: An extension of the popular food truck, King of Racks BBQ serves slow and low smoked barbecue, including chicken, ribs, and other meats.

The Tonic: Yumbrella's central bar, the Tonic, serves craft cocktails like the Doc Holiday Old Fashioned and the Tonic Daiquiri.

The Beverly: Stocked with frozen treats and desserts, menu items include orange creamsicle ice cream, brown butter white chocolate tres leches, croissant bread pudding, and candied corn flake ice cream pie.

Yumbrella follows the food hall trend that's sweeping across Miami-Dade and includes the Citadel, La Centrale, St. Roch Market, Lincoln Eatery, Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall, Casa Tua Cucina, 1-800-Lucky, and the VShops. Time Out Market is set to open soon.

Yumbrella. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-397-8499. Sunday through Thursdays 11 a.m. to midnight; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to  2 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: