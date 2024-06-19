 Wynwood Uchi Japanese Restaurant Launches At-Home Sushi Box in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Uchi Miami Launches At-Home Sushi Boxes That Feel Like Fine Dining in Your Living Room

Uchi in Wynwood has launched its popular at-home sushi box kits in Miami, which bring the sushi bar experience to your home.
June 19, 2024
Uchi in Wynwood has launched its popular at-home sushi box kits in Miami, which bring the sushi bar experience to your home with nigiri, sushi rolls, and sashimi.
Uchi in Wynwood has launched its popular at-home sushi box kits in Miami, which bring the sushi bar experience to your home with nigiri, sushi rolls, and sashimi. Hai Hospitality photo
Share this:
One of Miami's best sushi restaurants, Uchi, has just launched a takeout program that goes beyond the classic container with boxed-up sushi — it's launched an at-home sushi box experience that feels like dining at the sushi bar while in the comfort of your own home.

Founded by James Beard Award‑winning Chef Tyson Cole and Hai Hospitality, the Japanese restaurant that dishes non‑traditional Japanese cuisine with signature tastings, sushi, and a seasonal omakase has just launched its at-home sushi boxes, the Uchi at Home Sushi Box, in Miami. The limited-time sushi boxes will be available for at-home enjoyment until supply runs out, bringing the sushi bar experience directly to customers' doorsteps.

Ariana Quant, Executive Pastry Chef of Uchi, took the lead in developing the elevated takeout boxes in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown to enhance the Uchi at Home dining experience. The sushi boxes became so popular that they've continued far beyond the pandemic. Renowned for her creative and whimsical desserts, Quant has now applied her sense of color, texture, and flavor to curate a sushi experience that embodies the essence of Uchi's sushi bar, now delivered directly to each customer's doorstep.

The Uchi at Home Sushi Box delivers the Uchi experience directly to your door, blending classics with innovative creations. Available in three tiers – Ichi, Ni, and San – the Uchi at Home Sushi Box offers flexibility for a sampling or a feast — plus, the presentation of each box truly transports you to the restaurant itself.
click to enlarge
The sushi boxes from Uchi Miami are available daily in limited quantities and can be picked up at the restaurant or delivered to diners’ homes via Uber Eats.
Hai Hospitality photo
The Three Tiers of the Uchi at Home Sushi Boxes:

- Ichi ($95): Includes 12 pieces of nigiri, two makimono rolls, and one crudo dish.

- Ni ($195): Includes everything from the Ichi box, plus a “shirashi” – a blend of five varieties types of sashimi over rice.

- San ($295): Enhances the Ni box with two caviar sets accompanied by potato chips and crème fraîche.

The sushi boxes are available daily in limited quantities and can be picked up at the restaurant or delivered to diners’ homes via Uber Eats.

Uchi first opened its doors in Austin in 2003, earning accolades such as a James Beard Award for Chef Cole in 2011. Known for its innovative fusion of global flavors with traditional Japanese cuisine, Uchi expanded to Miami in 2021, boasting an extensive menu that includes several beloved dishes from its Austin roots, and a popular daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hai Hospitality is also expanding its footprint in the Magic City with the introduction of sister restaurant, Uchiko, a new restaurant set to open in Sunset Harbour late 2024, marking the company's second venture in Miami.

Uchi. 252 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-995-0915; uchi.uchirestaurants.com. Open every day from 5 to 11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
A Secret Sushi Restaurant Just Opened in a Miami Beach Hotel

Openings & Closings

A Secret Sushi Restaurant Just Opened in a Miami Beach Hotel

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Burgers in Miami

Lists

10 Best Burgers in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Lakes' First Tiki Bar to Open With Vintage Cocktails

Openings & Closings

Miami Lakes' First Tiki Bar to Open With Vintage Cocktails

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation