Uchi Miami Launches At-Home Sushi Boxes That Feel Like Fine Dining in Your Living Room

One of Miami's best sushi restaurants, Uchi, has just launched a takeout program that goes beyond the classic container with boxed-up sushi — it's launched an at-home sushi box experience that feels like dining at the sushi bar while in the comfort of your own home.
Founded by James Beard Award‑winning Chef Tyson Cole and Hai Hospitality, the Japanese restaurant that dishes non‑traditional Japanese cuisine with signature tastings, sushi, and a seasonal omakase has just launched its at-home sushi boxes, the Uchi at Home Sushi Box, in Miami. The limited-time sushi boxes will be available for at-home enjoyment until supply runs out, bringing the sushi bar experience directly to customers' doorsteps.
Ariana Quant, Executive Pastry Chef of Uchi, took the lead in developing the elevated takeout boxes in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown to enhance the Uchi at Home dining experience. The sushi boxes became so popular that they've continued far beyond the pandemic. Renowned for her creative and whimsical desserts, Quant has now applied her sense of color, texture, and flavor to curate a sushi experience that embodies the essence of Uchi's sushi bar, now delivered directly to each customer's doorstep.
The Uchi at Home Sushi Box delivers the Uchi experience directly to your door, blending classics with innovative creations. Available in three tiers – Ichi, Ni, and San – the Uchi at Home Sushi Box offers flexibility for a sampling or a feast — plus, the presentation of each box truly transports you to the restaurant itself.
- Ichi ($95): Includes 12 pieces of nigiri, two makimono rolls, and one crudo dish.
- Ni ($195): Includes everything from the Ichi box, plus a “shirashi” – a blend of five varieties types of sashimi over rice.
- San ($295): Enhances the Ni box with two caviar sets accompanied by potato chips and crème fraîche.
The sushi boxes are available daily in limited quantities and can be picked up at the restaurant or delivered to diners’ homes via Uber Eats.
Uchi first opened its doors in Austin in 2003, earning accolades such as a James Beard Award for Chef Cole in 2011. Known for its innovative fusion of global flavors with traditional Japanese cuisine, Uchi expanded to Miami in 2021, boasting an extensive menu that includes several beloved dishes from its Austin roots, and a popular daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hai Hospitality is also expanding its footprint in the Magic City with the introduction of sister restaurant, Uchiko, a new restaurant set to open in Sunset Harbour late 2024, marking the company's second venture in Miami.
Uchi. 252 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-995-0915; uchi.uchirestaurants.com. Open every day from 5 to 11 p.m.