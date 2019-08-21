World Famous House of Mac's Cheesy Empire Expands to Central Fare

After graduating from culinary school in 1998, instead of starting a career in a kitchen, Derrick “Chef Teach” Turton found himself working alongside Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell of 2 Live Crew in the music industry.

The chef continued to work in promotions with his own marketing company when he met native Miami rapper Armando “Pitbull” Perez in the early 2000s. Perez called Turton to help sell his records, but in turn took him in as his manager and "rocked out for the next 13 years on a handshake," according to Turton.

During his tenure in the music industry, Turton never stopped cooking and the rap stars he worked with began to appreciate his culinary talents. During recording sessions, UGK's Bernard “Bun B” Freeman would suggest Turton cook them food rather than hiring a caterer. The rapper begged him to open an actual restaurant after Turton receiving immense feedback on his catering at a Gumbo 3000 event. Turton recalls Freeman turning to him and saying, "You've got to take this cooking thing more seriously."

Turton took the advice of his music industry friends and opened World Famous House of Mac. The Wynwood restaurant, which started as a food truck, recently opened an additional location at Central Fare Marketplace, located at the Virgin MiamiCentral station.

Turton says after two years of planning, he is excited to bring House of Mac to a new area. “It’s been quite a task, but I’m definitely excited about getting it completed and finally opening it to the public."

“I’m glad to be a part of the Central Fare family and see what the future holds,” Turton says.

With the goal of hosting some of Miami's most popular restaurants and food trucks in its marketplace, Central Fare reached out to Turton two years ago. From then on, Turton says he assisted in planning his restaurant's inclusion along with the overall blueprint for the first phase of the new food court.

The former music executive says having a restaurant at Central Fare is a chance for him to be at the forefront of beautifying the community and putting Central Fare on the radar. Eighty percent of House of Mac employees consist of Overtown residents, people whom he considers to be a part of the roots of the restaurant.

House of Mac began when Turton purchased a food truck in 2014. For about two years, the truck held residence at the Wynwood Yard, where people formed long lines for a dish of mac 'n' cheese. At the end of 2017, Turchin opened a short-lived brick-and-mortar in South Beach that closed due to legal reasons. In 2018, House of Mac returned to Wynwood, at 2085 NW Second Ave., in the form of a permanent eatery.

Hailing from a Trinidadian family, Turton uses the recipe from his country’s famous macaroni pie and incorporates it into his own recipe. The dish is originally mixed with eggs, evaporated milk, and various seasonings, as opposed to the usual milk and cheese of the American version. Turton says he would play with the roux and blend it with his own favorite foods to create his macaroni dishes.

“Macaroni is a sacred dish, it’s almost as important as the turkey on the table,” Turton says.

Turton considers himself a natural progressor when it comes to creating recipes. He says mastering the basics of making mac 'n' cheese is what allowed him to play with different ideas to create jerk chicken mac 'n' cheese ($16 to $21) and chicken parmesan mac 'n' cheese ($14).

One way Turton plays around with his menu is by eliminating pork in all his dishes and finding creative alternatives. Pizzas are topped with turkey pepperoni and chicken sausage ($14) and the restaurant also features blackened turkey burgers ($15 to $17) and buttermilk chicken and waffles ($19). Customers can also enjoy classic Caribbean beverages like champagne kola ($3) and Ting, a Jamaican grapefruit soda ($3).

Central Fare at Virgin Miami Central Station. 550 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-903-2534; houseofmac.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.