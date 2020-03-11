 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Bourbon Barrels at the Buffalo Trace Distillery, where Pappy Van Winkle is made.EXPAND
Bourbon Barrels at the Buffalo Trace Distillery, where Pappy Van Winkle is made.
Buffalo Trace Distillery

Where to Find Pappy Van Winkle in Miami

Chelsea Olson | March 11, 2020 | 11:30am
For whiskey drinkers in the know, Pappy Van Winkle is the ultimate liquid, with fans willing to pay dearly for a chance to sip on the very rare spirit.

This American bourbon, produced at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort Kentucky from a family recipe that's over a century old, has become famous for being extremely difficult to obtain and expensive when you do find it.

Coveted by celebrity chefs, industry professionals, and whiskey connoisseurs alike, Pappy Van Winkle has become known for its impressive mastery of the craft and gained acclaim for its high-scoring flavor profile ratings and limited batch releases that are aged 10 years or more.

The bourbon is released yearly in the fall, with many retailers using a wait list or lottery system to determine who gets the few rare bottles distributed annually. A bottle can cost as much as $850 for the special reserve, but there are a host of restaurants and bars in Miami that sell this precious elixir by the glass. Whether you're celebrating an event or simply want to see what the hype is about, here are the top Miami restaurants that offer Pappy Van Winkle by the glass.

Ember Miami in the Design District offers three types of Bourbon from the Van Winkle distillery.EXPAND
Ember Miami in the Design District offers three types of Bourbon from the Van Winkle distillery.
Mike Butler

Ember Miami
151 NE 41st St. #117, Miami
786-334-6494
embermiami.com
At Ember Miami, chef Brad Kilgore's wood-fired American bistro in the Design District, Pappy fans can find three aged varieties that are either served neat or with a large cube of ice. The Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, which retails for upwards of $600 per bottle, is available for $45 per glass. The Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year bourbon is available for $60 per glass, and the Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year Old Kentucky straight bourbon is $85 per glass.

Komodo's red hot bar has three varieties of Pappy in addition to its Asian-centric cocktail menu.
Komodo's red hot bar has three varieties of Pappy in addition to its Asian-centric cocktail menu.
Groot Hospitality
Komodo Miami
801 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-534-2211
komodomiami.com

The Asian hotspot in Brickell, Komodo,has three varieties of this coveted bourbon in stock. Guests can sip on the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year for $50, the Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year for $55, or Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year for $80.

Photo by Naty Pascual

Lost Boy Dry Goods
157 E Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com
This Downtown Miami bar boasts four of the five Van Winkle bourbons, including the highly coveted 20 Year. Priced per pour, the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year costs $50, The Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year costs $55, Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year costs $75, and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 20 Year costs $100.

Papi Steak's dazzling bar in South of Fifth.EXPAND
Papi Steak's dazzling bar in South of Fifth.
Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Papi Steak
736 First St., Miami Beach
305-800-7274
papisteak.com
The newest addition to the Groot Hospitality family, Papi Steak is a Miami Beach restaurant perfect for enjoying indulgences like a fine glass of bourbon paired with a meaty steak. The Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year is available for $50 a pour.

The Setai Miami Beach has a vast selection of spirits including Pappy Van Winkle.EXPAND
The Setai Miami Beach has a vast selection of spirits including Pappy Van Winkle.
The Setai, Miami Beach

The Setai Miami Beach
2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotels.com
This luxury hotel in Miami Beach is sometimes able to obtain the extremely rare 23 Year bottle, but currently it  boats the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year on the shelf at the swanky bar. Served neat, this two ounce pour costs $115, but the views and ambiance at the outdoor pool and courtyard are priceless.

The pink hues at Swan's restaurant bar, complete with two of Pappy's Bourbons.EXPAND
The pink hues at Swan's restaurant bar, complete with two of Pappy's Bourbons.
Morelli Brothers

Swan
90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com
The bar at Swan is often buzzing, and if you're looking for Pappy they've got two bottles to offer. Grab a seat, enjoy some people watching, and order either the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year for $50 or Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year for $80. 

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has been known to carry the elusive Pappy 23 Year.EXPAND
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has been known to carry the elusive Pappy 23 Year.
World Red Eye

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.
237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
This award-winning bar in Miami Beach has quite the variety of hard-to-find spirits. Sometimes you can even find the Pappy 23 Year peeking from behind the shelves. The bar currently offers the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year in stock. Priced at $102 and $120 respectively including tax and gratuity, these two ounce pours can be served neat or on the rocks.

Coconut Grove's watering hole will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with food and drink specials, plus they offer two types of Pappy's.EXPAND
Coconut Grove's watering hole will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with food and drink specials, plus they offer two types of Pappy's.
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove


305-529-6523


taurusbeerandwhiskey.com

Coconut Grove's favorite local whiskey bar is holding true to its name by offering a couple of the distillery's aged Bourbons. The Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year is currently available for $105 per two ounce pour, and the Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year is $115. Sometimes they have the older bottles, depending on the ability to obtain them.

