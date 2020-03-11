Where to Find Pappy Van Winkle in Miami



For whiskey drinkers in the know, Pappy Van Winkle is the ultimate liquid, with fans willing to pay dearly for a chance to sip on the very rare spirit. For whiskey drinkers in the know, Pappy Van Winkle is the ultimate liquid, with fans willing to pay dearly for a chance to sip on the very rare spirit. This American bourbon, produced at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort Kentucky from a family recipe that's over a century old, has become famous for being extremely difficult to obtain and expensive when you do find it. Coveted by celebrity chefs, industry professionals, and whiskey connoisseurs alike, Pappy Van Winkle has become known for its impressive mastery of the craft and gained acclaim for its high-scoring flavor profile ratings and limited batch releases that are aged 10 years or more. The bourbon is released yearly in the fall, with many retailers using a wait list or lottery system to determine who gets the few rare bottles distributed annually. A bottle can cost as much as $850 for the special reserve, but there are a host of restaurants and bars in Miami that sell this precious elixir by the glass. Whether you're celebrating an event or simply want to see what the hype is about, here are the top Miami restaurants that offer Pappy Van Winkle by the glass.



EXPAND Ember Miami in the Design District offers three types of Bourbon from the Van Winkle distillery. Mike Butler

Ember Miami

151 NE 41st St. #117, Miami

786-334-6494

embermiami.com

At Ember Miami, chef Brad Kilgore's wood-fired American bistro in the Design District, Pappy fans can find three aged varieties that are either served neat or with a large cube of ice. The Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, which retails for upwards of $600 per bottle, is available for $45 per glass. The Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year bourbon is available for $60 per glass, and the Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year Old Kentucky straight bourbon is $85 per glass.

Komodo's red hot bar has three varieties of Pappy in addition to its Asian-centric cocktail menu. Groot Hospitality

Komodo Miami

801 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-534-2211

komodomiami.com 801 Brickell Ave., Miami305-534-2211

The Asian hotspot in Brickell, Komodo,has three varieties of this coveted bourbon in stock. Guests can sip on the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year for $50, the Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year for $55, or Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year for $80.

Photo by Naty Pascual

Lost Boy Dry Goods

157 E Flagler St., Miami

305-372-7303

lostboydrygoods.com

This Downtown Miami bar boasts four of the five Van Winkle bourbons, including the highly coveted 20 Year. Priced per pour, the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year costs $50, The Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year costs $55, Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year costs $75, and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 20 Year costs $100.

EXPAND Papi Steak's dazzling bar in South of Fifth. Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Papi Steak

736 First St., Miami Beach

305-800-7274

papisteak.com

The newest addition to the Groot Hospitality family, Papi Steak is a Miami Beach restaurant perfect for enjoying indulgences like a fine glass of bourbon paired with a meaty steak. The Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year is available for $50 a pour.

EXPAND The Setai Miami Beach has a vast selection of spirits including Pappy Van Winkle. The Setai, Miami Beach

The Setai Miami Beach

2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com

This luxury hotel in Miami Beach is sometimes able to obtain the extremely rare 23 Year bottle, but currently it boats the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year on the shelf at the swanky bar. Served neat, this two ounce pour costs $115, but the views and ambiance at the outdoor pool and courtyard are priceless.

EXPAND The pink hues at Swan's restaurant bar, complete with two of Pappy's Bourbons. Morelli Brothers

Swan

90 NE 39th St., Miami

305-704-0994

swanbevy.com

The bar at Swan is often buzzing, and if you're looking for Pappy they've got two bottles to offer. Grab a seat, enjoy some people watching, and order either the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year for $50 or Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year for $80.

EXPAND Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has been known to carry the elusive Pappy 23 Year. World Red Eye

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com

This award-winning bar in Miami Beach has quite the variety of hard-to-find spirits. Sometimes you can even find the Pappy 23 Year peeking from behind the shelves. The bar currently offers the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year in stock. Priced at $102 and $120 respectively including tax and gratuity, these two ounce pours can be served neat or on the rocks.

EXPAND Coconut Grove's watering hole will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with food and drink specials, plus they offer two types of Pappy's. Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-529-6523

Coconut Grove's favorite local whiskey bar is holding true to its name by offering a couple of the distillery's aged Bourbons. The Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year is currently available for $105 per two ounce pour, and the Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot "B" 12 Year is $115. Sometimes they have the older bottles, depending on the ability to obtain them.