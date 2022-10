Six Spooky Cocktails to Celebrate Halloween in Miami

click to enlarge Airmail's colorful cocktails are all about fall flavors this month. Photo courtesy of Airmail

Airmail 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

airmailmiami.com

click to enlarge The Cheshire Colada at Le Chick Photo by Flow Gallery Food

Le Chick 310 NW 24th St., Miami

786-216-7086

lechickmiami.com

click to enlarge The "Muerte Negra" margarita at the Moxy South Beach Photo courtesy of Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-600-4292

marriott.com/en-us

click to enlarge Try one of several fall-themed cocktails at Playa. Photo courtesy of The Louis Collection

Playa 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-333-1369

playa-miami.business.site

click to enlarge Salvaje's spooky Halloween cocktails Photo courtesy of Salvaje

Salvaje 101 NE 34th St., Miami

786-622-9911

miami.salvaje.world

click to enlarge The "Halloween Green Goblin" cocktail at Shoma Bazaar Photo courtesy of Shoma Bazaar Shoma Bazaar 9420 NW 41st St., Doral

786-410-4700

shomabazaar.com

This Halloween, Doral's new food hall is offering a ghoulishly delicious cocktail to celebrate the holiday. Dubbed the "Halloween Green Goblin," it's made with rum, pineapple juice, blue Curacao syrup, and orange juice.

Fall is in the air, and with the end of October fast approaching, what better way to celebrate than with a few haunting new cocktails?Luckily for us, even if it's not cold and windy, there are still plenty of spooky libations to celebrate the month's favorite holiday — Halloween.Here are six fun and festive cocktails to get your spookiest sips on in Miami:

Earlier this month, Airmail — the bar inside the Alton Food Hall — introduced its new fall menu. Now, in the spirit of Halloween, the bar is highlighting its new “Cinn-Ister” rum punch. Try it on Saturday, October 29 from 2-9 p.m., when guests are invited to the food hall's Spooky & Foodie Family Fun event where they’ll be serving up plenty of Halloween-themed (non-alcoholic) treats including the “Vampire Fangs” housemade lemonade with strawberry puree and “Bubbly Cauldron” with cucumber, mint, lime, ginger, and soda water. The fall cocktails are available through Halloween.

Wynwood’s Le Chick is featuring the new Halloween-themed libation, the "Cheshire Colada.” A blend of Bacardi 8, Bacardi coconut, pumpkin spice liqueur, and Chinola passion fruit liqueur, the drink is shaken and served over ice. Find it throughout the rest of the month and on the night of its Le Chick in Wonderland Halloween party taking place Saturday, October 29 when you can pair it with Le Chick's limited-time “Spooky Bun” burger — an eight-ounce patty seasoned with pumpkin spice salt and topped with red onion aioli, grilled sweet peppers, grilled onions, smoked cheese sauce, and a red pepper marmalade.

The Moxy South Beach’s Serena and Bar Moxy will be paying homage to its Mexican theme with a Dia de los Muertos weekend celebration. On Saturday, October 29 both bars will be decorated with candlelit altars adorned with tequila bottles and authentic decor as offerings to the deceased. To celebrate, head over for the Day of the Dead themed cocktail, the “Muerte Negra Margarita,” a thrilling combination of tequila, agave, lime, and activated charcoal served with a spicy salt rim.

Located on Lincoln Road, Playa presents the perfect spot to people watch all those fabulous costumes while imbibing a cocktail or two. And why not make it a seasonal offering to put you in the spirit of Halloween? Even if you’re not trick or treating, the bar’s “Cognac O’ Lantern” should do the trick. It's one of several limited-time cocktails available at the bar, prepared with cognac, brandy-based orange liqueur, orange juice, ginger ale, and garnished with a lime twist and orange wheel.

Hyde Midtown’s rooftop venue will soon be transforming into “SalvaHell” next weekend, its rendition of a moonlit dreamscape inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic "Thriller" music video. The theme pays tribute to the classic hit with performances every time bottle service is ordered, but guests can also enjoy the festivities and animated, Insta-worthy decor at the bar where they’ll be plenty of whimsical Halloween cocktails and desserts like the famous “Zombie” cocktail served in skull tiki mug. Salvaje’s Halloween-themed weekend will also launch the brand’s new drag brunch and dinner program, with festive performances by Morphine Love taking place all day Saturday and Sunday.