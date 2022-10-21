Support Us

Six Spooky Cocktails to Celebrate Halloween in Miami

October 21, 2022 11:55AM

Airmail has a plethora of holiday themed drinks on its fall cocktail menu this month.
Airmail has a plethora of holiday themed drinks on its fall cocktail menu this month. Photo courtesy of Airmail
Fall is in the air, and with the end of October fast approaching, what better way to celebrate than with a few haunting new cocktails?

Luckily for us, even if it's not cold and windy, there are still plenty of spooky libations to celebrate the month's favorite holiday — Halloween.

Here are six fun and festive cocktails to get your spookiest sips on in Miami:
click to enlarge
Airmail's colorful cocktails are all about fall flavors this month.
Photo courtesy of Airmail

Airmail

955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
airmailmiami.com

Earlier this month, Airmail — the bar inside the Alton Food Hall — introduced its new fall menu. Now, in the spirit of Halloween, the bar is highlighting its new “Cinn-Ister” rum punch. Try it on Saturday, October 29 from 2-9 p.m., when guests are invited to the food hall's Spooky & Foodie Family Fun event where they’ll be serving up plenty of Halloween-themed (non-alcoholic) treats including the “Vampire Fangs” housemade lemonade with strawberry puree and “Bubbly Cauldron” with cucumber, mint, lime, ginger, and soda water. The fall cocktails are available through Halloween.
click to enlarge
The Cheshire Colada at Le Chick
Photo by Flow Gallery Food

Le Chick

310 NW 24th St., Miami
786-216-7086
lechickmiami.com

Wynwood’s Le Chick is featuring the new Halloween-themed libation, the "Cheshire Colada.” A blend of Bacardi 8, Bacardi coconut, pumpkin spice liqueur, and Chinola passion fruit liqueur, the drink is shaken and served over ice. Find it throughout the rest of the month and on the night of its Le Chick in Wonderland Halloween party taking place Saturday, October 29 when you can pair it with Le Chick's limited-time “Spooky Bun” burger — an eight-ounce patty seasoned with pumpkin spice salt and topped with red onion aioli, grilled sweet peppers, grilled onions, smoked cheese sauce, and a red pepper marmalade.
click to enlarge
The "Muerte Negra" margarita at the Moxy South Beach
Photo courtesy of Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach

915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-600-4292
marriott.com/en-us

The Moxy South Beach’s Serena and Bar Moxy will be paying homage to its Mexican theme with a Dia de los Muertos weekend celebration. On Saturday, October 29 both bars will be decorated with candlelit altars adorned with tequila bottles and authentic decor as offerings to the deceased. To celebrate, head over for the Day of the Dead themed cocktail, the “Muerte Negra Margarita,” a thrilling combination of tequila, agave, lime, and activated charcoal served with a spicy salt rim.
click to enlarge
Try one of several fall-themed cocktails at Playa.
Photo courtesy of The Louis Collection

Playa

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-333-1369
playa-miami.business.site

Located on Lincoln Road, Playa presents the perfect spot to people watch all those fabulous costumes while imbibing a cocktail or two. And why not make it a seasonal offering to put you in the spirit of Halloween? Even if you’re not trick or treating, the bar’s “Cognac O’ Lantern” should do the trick. It's one of several limited-time cocktails available at the bar, prepared with cognac, brandy-based orange liqueur, orange juice, ginger ale, and garnished with a lime twist and orange wheel.
click to enlarge
Salvaje's spooky Halloween cocktails
Photo courtesy of Salvaje

Salvaje

101 NE 34th St., Miami
786-622-9911
miami.salvaje.world

Hyde Midtown’s rooftop venue will soon be transforming into “SalvaHell” next weekend, its rendition of a moonlit dreamscape inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic "Thriller" music video. The theme pays tribute to the classic hit with performances every time bottle service is ordered, but guests can also enjoy the festivities and animated, Insta-worthy decor at the bar where they’ll be plenty of whimsical Halloween cocktails and desserts like the famous “Zombie” cocktail served in skull tiki mug. Salvaje’s Halloween-themed weekend will also launch the brand’s new drag brunch and dinner program, with festive performances by Morphine Love taking place all day Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge
The "Halloween Green Goblin" cocktail at Shoma Bazaar
Photo courtesy of Shoma Bazaar

Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41st St., Doral
786-410-4700
shomabazaar.com

This Halloween, Doral's new food hall is offering a ghoulishly delicious cocktail to celebrate the holiday. Dubbed the “Halloween Green Goblin,” it’s made with rum, pineapple juice, blue Curacao syrup, and orange juice. 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
