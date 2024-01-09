Waterfront Supper Club Delilah Miami Opens in Brickell

You've most likely overheard friends or coworkers talking about Delilah at a recent holiday party, but no, they were not talking about a person named Delilah. They were talking about Miami's new roaring 20s-themed supper club in Brickell, Delilah Miami.
Miami has seemingly turned into Lower (Lower) Manhattan overnight with the opening of major New York-based restaurants such as Carbone, Sadelle's, and Cote Miami, to name a few.
Well, now it seems as though it's turning into Little L.A., as well.
Los Angeles-based H.wood Group's famed Delilah restaurant and supper club has officially opened its doors in Brickell. It's so notorious, in fact, that Drake himself has mentioned the restaurant in his song, "Champagne Poetry." In the song, he references Delilah with the line, "I used to hide my pain in Delilah behind the bar 'til my niggas carried me out."
Hey, we feel you, Drake. We're ready to hide at Delilah Miami, too. (Especially since the restaurant has an infamous "no photos allowed" policy.)
roster of restaurants and venues.
Unlike its Delilah's West Coast counterparts, the waterfront restaurant and lounge, located at 301 Brickell Key Dr., has an outdoor terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay, as well as a Brickell first — its own boat slips. As Delilah Miami is sure to attract elite clientele and celebrities alike, the restaurant welcomes guests to arrive by boat (or yacht), an accommodation they say caters to its private clientele.
"Delilah Miami embodies the decadence, glamour, and sophistication of the jazz age to create a dining and entertainment experience unlike any other in the city today," explains John Terzian, cofounder of the h.wood Group. "While the original vision and unparalleled standards of service can be found at every Delilah, our long-awaited East Coast debut will have its own unmistakable Miami vibe."
"Magic happens every night at Delilah in Los Angeles and Las Vegas," adds Terzian, "and we can't wait to see what's in store at Delilah Miami."
Signature Delilah caricatures by artist Blue Logan adorn the walls, menus, and lamps, including caricatures of a few local Miami legends.
Delilah Miami also has a custom stage, which will become the focal point of the room each evening as the vibe transitions into a lounge for bottle service, signature cocktails, and live entertainment.
Other menu highlights include a stone crab salad, "Cubano Fritters," crispy confit, and suckling pig.
"The strategic expansion of the H.wood Group has always included the incredible city of Miami," says Brian Toll, cofounder of the H.wood Group. "Many of our most loyal guests own second homes in Miami and vacation here frequently and have been pushing for us to open a Delilah here. We're excited to serve those fans and reach new ones in a market that is just perfect for our portfolio and brand of luxury hospitality."
And we can't wait to see if one of Delilah's most loyal guests, Drake, dines here, as well (even though he'll most likely be hiding behind the bar).
Delilah Miami. 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; hwoodgroup.com. Tuesday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.