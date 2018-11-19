Your 2018 Guide to Vegan Thanksgiving in Miami

The president traditionally pardons a turkey every year, but that compassionate act doesn't have to be limited to the chief executive. Anyone can spare a turkey's life by opting for a meatless Thanksgiving feast.

And luckily, it doesn't have to involve a day of sweating in the kitchen. Plenty of eateries in South Florida are offering vegan Thanksgiving dinner or to-go options.

Here's what's available for this week's feast:

Bunnie Cakes. The vegan bakery is offering a special, orange-hued Thanksgiving cake that serves up to ten people. It comes in vanilla and chocolate, and guests can choose from regular vegan ($55) and vegan/gluten-free ($59). Bunnie Cakes, 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.

Full Bloom Vegan. The upscale vegan eatery will serve a three-course menu on Thanksgiving for $40 per person. It includes roasted coconut butternut squash soup, raw sweet potato noodles with curry almond sauce, or cumin-carrot hummus with blue corn chips and veggies as a starter; roasted lentil loaf with mushroom gravy over scallion mashed potatoes, gnocchi in a porcini and sausage cream sauce, or spiced chickpea-stuffed roasted sweet potato with garlic tahini as an entrée; and pumpkin cheesecake or date and almond-crusted chocolate ganache pie. 1670 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8018; fullbloomvegan.com.

La Moderna. In Sunset Harbour, the eatery will be open Thanksgiving Day and is offering three special new dishes: house-made cicatelli pasta and seaweed with olive oil, garlic, and chili pepper flakes, topped with crispy bread crumbs ($22); a vegan wood-oven-baked seaweed “crab” cake with lemon, black olives, crispy arugula, and fennel sauce ($23); and porcini and truffle polenta taragna with imported porcini mushroom ragu, broccoli rabe, and truffle ($25). 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-717-7274; lamoderna-miami.com.

Autumn cupcakes Courtesy of Parlour Vegan Bakery

Parlour Vegan Bakery. This two-branch bakery, with locations in Plantation and Boca Raton, is offering a huge menu of Thanksgiving goodies. Options include a nine-inch Dutch apple pie ($39/$44 for gluten-free), a nine-inch pumpkin pie ($28/$33 for gluten-free), a nine-inch pumpkin mac-and-cheese pie ($48), gourmet herb and sausage stuffing ($39), pumpkin cinnamon butter cake ($59 and up), empanadas and tamales in a variety of flavors ($39 to $45), cupcakes, doughnuts, and other treats. Orders must be placed by noon Monday for pickup Wednesday; orders can be placed via phone or the website. 1487 S. University Dr., #3, Plantation; 954-533-7104; and 415 S. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton; 561-617-7144; parlourvegan.com.

Plant Theory Botanical Cafe at the Whitelaw Hotel. This South Beach spot will serve a Friendsgiving burger ($15) — a house-made, organic plant-based patty on a gluten-free apple-raisin brioche bun with roasted mushroom-thyme gravy. Also try a slice of pumpkin spice " cheezecake" ($9). The items are available at the Miami Beach location through November 30. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Adopt A Turkey Farm Sanctuary Fund to save as many turkeys as possible. 808 Collins Ave.., Miami Beach; 786-276-6382; plant-theory.com.

Whole Foods Market. All Whole Foods locations are offering a special two-person vegan Thanksgiving feast by chef Jeremy Fox ($39.99). The meal includes a romanesco cauliflower roast with miso bagna càuda, charred escarole with tomatoes and chickpeas, cremini mushroom stuffing with kimchee, roasted acorn squash with maple and hazelnut dukkah, and a sweet-potato blondie with cashew frosting and spiced cashews. Orders can be placed online and must be submitted 48 hours before pickup; stores are open till 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. All Whole Foods Market locations; wholefoodsmarket.com.