Valentine's Day 2020 Miami Dining Guide

A day set aside for romance, Valentine's Day offers lovers the ideal opportunity to show appreciation for the person they adore most.

Wondering how to celebrate Valentine's Day this year? A romantic meal at one of our local eateries is the perfect love letter. Tasting amazing dishes and sharing cocktails might just make for the most memorable date you've ever had.

Read on for Miami's best Valentine's Day menus. All special meals will be served Friday, February 14, unless specified. Prices do not reflect tip, tax, and drinks unless noted. Reservations are strongly suggested.

Addikt 485 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-503-0373

Addikt 485 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-503-0373



The rooftop restaurant in the W Miami will offer an exclusive a la carte Valentine's Day menu that includes spring pea and lobster risotto with lemon ($32), double crabcakes ($26), whole roasted branzino with charred broccoli and fennel salad ($36), and a 16-oz. bone-in rib eye with short-rib jus and asparagus (MP). A DJ and saxophone duo will provide the entertainment.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Atlantikos

Atlantikos 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-993-3300

Atlantikos 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-993-3300



In the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikos will offer a special Greek three-course dinner menu ($125 per person). Enjoy options of Kumamoto oyster with tropical relish and salmon roe; scallop crudo; pan-seared branzino; and blood orange and Florian pepper-glazed Cornish hen with asparagus and parmesan risotto. For dessert, choose between chocolate sweet indulgence, ganache bars with white chocolate sorbet; or a selection of cheeses with apple raisin chutney, floral honey, and fig marmalade. Caviar service is available for an additional $95.

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-421-8800

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-421-8800



Wine and dine Mediterranean-style at Boulud Sud with a three-course menu featuring potato and sunchoke soup, hamachi crudo, Catalan grilled skirt steak, Parisian gnocchi, black truffle risotto, chocolate hearts for two, and other delectables. Dinner costs $85 per person with an optional wine pairing for $50 and is available February 14 and 15.

Photo courtesy of Cecconi's

Cecconi’s Miami 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-507-7902

Cecconi's Miami 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-507-7902



The Italian eatery is offering specials of oysters with raspberry mignonette ($18), surf and turf of lobster and filet mignon for two ($84), and chocolate and strawberry delizia ($12). The restaurant’s à la carte menu will also be available.

Corsair Kitchen + Bar 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6800

Corsair Kitchen + Bar 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800



Enjoy a three-course menu that starts with an amuse bouche of chilled tomato shooter with basil foam and balsamic sea salt. First-course options include a half-dozen oysters on the half shell, seafood and avocado salad, or short-rib ravioli. Main dishes include seared ahi tuna with wasabi Israeli couscous, grilled lamb chop with twice-baked potato, or a surf and turf of pan-roasted filet mignon and butter-poached lobster ($12 upcharge). End the evening with a decadent holiday dessert buffet. Cost is $65 per person.

Diez y Seis 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3226

Diez y Seis 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3226



Chef Jose Icardi is offering a Mexican family-style menu of dishes like passion salad, tuna tostada, caviar guacamole, tuna, New York strip steak, cauliflower, and a chef's special for dessert. Cost is $50 per person.

Essensia Restaurant at the Palms Hotel & Spa 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-908-5458

Essensia Restaurant at the Palms Hotel & Spa 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-908-5458



The Valentine's Day special features a five-course, prix-fixe menu, with a vegan dish available for each course. Menu items include tempura squash blossom with spiny lobster and smoked green tilefish; porcini-crusted filet mignon with whipped potatoes; and popcorn polenta with sautéed rainbow Swiss chard, turnips, grilled tofu, and arugula jus. Dessert is red velvet cake with dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate, and raspberries; or vegan panna cotta with pistachio dust, mango puree, and raspberry caviar. Dinner includes a bottle of Mionetto organic prosecco. Cost is $189 per couple.

Photo courtesy of Generator Miami

The Jim and Neesie 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786.496.5730

The Jim and Neesie 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786.496.5730



The evening includes a complimentary glass of prosecco, followed by chef Daniel Roy's $95 "Lovers" four-course dinner menu of Kusshi oysters, charcuterie board, chimaera pasta, pork ragout, crackling salmon, and prime NY strip steak. Guests may enjoy their meal in the restaurant's dining room, the terrace, or pool area under the pergola. A $125 option includes a bottle of prosecco.

Juvia 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8272

Juvia 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272



The rooftop restaurant on Lincoln Road will feature a prix-fixe menu of options like foie gras mousse and apple toast; and main dishes of espresso-braised pork belly with broccoli rabe and espresso demi or roast Peking-style duck breast with crispy Brussels sprouts. Enjoy a sweet ending of vanilla raspberry profiteroles with warm raspberry and caramel sauce. Cost is $150 per person and includes a Moet Pop Champagne per person.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of La Placita

La Placita 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-400-8173

La Placita 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-400-8173



At chef José Mendín's Puerto Rican eatery, celebrate with a welcome glass of bubbles and a special $50 menu for two. The list of sharable items features ensalada de carrucho con tostones, mofongo, lechón asado, and churrasco. End your meal with tembleque, a dessert of coconut pudding.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9070

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon 151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9070



Enjoy a lovely five-course "Menu de la Saint Valentin" of signature favorites, starting with a choice of foie gras or parsnip espuma and blood orange reduction. Other dish options include caviar and Alaskan king crab with crustacean jelly and celery vanilla cream; hamachi sashimi with cilantro guacamole and yuzu dressing; langoustine ravioli with black truffle and foie gras sauce; and grilled wagyu rib cap with peppercorn sauce, winter vegetable medley, and black truffle. A palate cleanser made with rum gelée, mint sorbet, and lime foam is followed by an indulgent dessert of passionfruit mousse and coulis, chocolate sherbet, cake, and crumble. Cost is $175 per person. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Los Fuegos billwisserphoto.com

Los Fuegos 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-655-5600

Los Fuegos 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-655-5600



At Francis Mallman's Argentinean restaurant in the Faena Hotel, begin your four-course meal with options such as iced seafood copper parrillada of oysters, prawns, and seared tuna, before enjoying a slow-cooked, bone-in ribeye and truffle potato. Finish your experience on a sweet note with a tower of tempting desserts including red berry and pistachio frozen pavlova and strawberry streusel. The dinner package starts at $115 per person.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell

Novotel Miami Brickell 1500 SW First Ave., Miami

786-600-2600

Novotel Miami Brickell 1500 SW First Ave., Miami
786-600-2600



Vista rooftop bar at Novotel Miami will showcase a Valentine's Day dinner-and-movie package. The meal will feature a bottle of wine and entree options of vegetable lasagna with piquillo pepper bechamel and charred eggplant; seared yellowfin tuna with chilled soba noodles in sesame-ginger vinaigrette; and braised beef short rib with risotto Milanese and sugar snap peas. Dessert will be red velvet cake with cinnamon ice cream and chocolates. The movie, Crazy Stupid Love, will be projected on a screen at 8 p.m. Cost is $95 per couple. From 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Orilla Bar & Grill 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach

305- 397-8806

Orilla Bar & Grill 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach
305- 397-8806



Head to South of Fifth with your date for a special $70 prix-fixe menu. Orilla's Valentine's Day dinner opens with appetizer options such as spicy beef empanadas, grilled corn, or tostada Mexicana. Entree choices include prawn, roasted avocado, and spicy tatemada; black rice with squid and bacon; or flank steak from the charcoal grill with endive salad. For dessert, there will be pavlova with acai, tropical fruit, hibiscus, activated charcoal, and labneh.

EXPAND Rusty Pelican's terrace Photo courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-361-3818



Rusty Pelican will feature Valentine’s Day specials of surf and turf for two with a 32 oz. porterhouse and two-pound Maine lobster, pomme dauphine, creamy spinach, marinated grilled portobellos, and champagne beurre blanc ($165); and a five-pound Caribbean snapper with coconut jasmine rice, crispy plantains with pineapple salsa, tossed avocado and cucumber salad, and cilantro chimichurri ($150). Reservations are encouraged.

Sardinia Enoteca 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-531-2228

Sardinia Enoteca 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-2228



A special a la carte menu will include tuna tartare topped with bottarga ($18), spaghetti lobster ($36), and filet mignon al Barolo with porcini mushroom ($42). Veuve Clicquot bottles will be offered for $100 and $125.

Tanuki 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-615-1055

Tanuki 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-615-1055



Celebrate with a welcome drink and chef Greg Seregi's special $98 omakase menu of Japanese and Chinese dishes for two, including salmon nashi, crispy snapper, sexy shrimp, grilled salmon, mushroom hot pot and a chef's choice dessert and strawberry lychee heart. Served all day February 13 and 14.