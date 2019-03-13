Vacillate Wine and Beer Bar Brings Expertly Curated Wines to Kendall

Miami-Dade's Kendall neighborhood is fast becoming home to many fine eating and drinking establishments: Niven Patel's Ghee, Jorgie Ramos' Barley, and Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar are just some of the restaurants located in an area that was best known for strip malls and planned communities.

Vacillate Wine and Beer Bar is the newest addition to the roster of interesting places to explore. The bar, which opened in October 2018, is the project of partners Mike McCann and Hiroshi Kurata, A level-three sommelier, McCann began studying wine a few years back and decided to turn his passion into a career. "I began studying wine a few years ago and fell in love with it. What I enjoy most is teaching others to appreciate wine and trying to learn new things as it pertains to wine."

While scouting spaces for a wine bar, the partners turned to Kendall. Says McCann, "We were looking to open a neighborhood wine bar that is laid back and casual while maintaining high levels of customer service. Kendall really needed a wine bar where people could go to relax, learn about wine, and enjoy some tapas. Most people from the area have to travel to Coral Gables or Wynwood to have an experience, but not anymore."