Vacillate Wine and Beer Bar Brings Expertly Curated Wines to Kendall

Miami-Dade's Kendall neighborhood is fast becoming home to many fine eating and drinking establishments: Niven Patel's Ghee, Jorgie Ramos' Barley, and Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar are just some of the restaurants located in an area that was best known for strip malls and planned communities.
Vacillate Wine and Beer Bar is the newest addition to the roster of interesting places to explore. The bar, which opened in October 2018, is the project of partners Mike McCann and Hiroshi Kurata, A level-three sommelier, McCann began studying wine a few years back and decided to turn his passion into a career. "I began studying wine a few years ago and fell in love with it. What I enjoy most is teaching others to appreciate wine and trying to learn new things as it pertains to wine."
While scouting spaces for a wine bar, the partners turned to Kendall. Says McCann, "We were looking to open a neighborhood wine bar that is laid back and casual while maintaining high levels of customer service. Kendall really needed a wine bar where people could go to relax, learn about wine, and enjoy some tapas. Most people from the area have to travel to Coral Gables or Wynwood to have an experience, but not anymore."
Through a rotating selection of wines, the partners want to challenge wine drinkers to explore new vintages out of their comfort zone. "We aim to help people discover their new favorite wine," says McCann, who tries every wine before offering it to customers.
Wines are listed from least to most expensive, so budget-minded drinkers can find something they're interested in without going through a book. Bottles range from $28 to $165, with most priced around $30. A flight of five different wines is available for $18.
The bar offers events throughout the week such as
The bar offers events throughout the week such as open mic night on Tuesdays with $3 drafts and $4 house wines; sip and shop Wednesdays with live jazz and buy-one-get-one glasses of wine and beer and 25 percent off bottles of wine; live music and happy hour on Thursdays; and Sweet Sundays with live performances from local acts spanning improv, jazz, and standup comedy, and desserts from guest pastry chefs.
Vacillate Wine and Beer Bar. 15512 SW 88th St., Miami; 786-332-4765; vacillatewinebar.com. Tuesday through Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight; happy hour every day from 4 to 7 p.m.
