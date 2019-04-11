USBS Delivers Miami's Best Affordable Burger

The two Miami chefs behind
A pop-up burger restaurant that's been hitting the streets of Miami since October,
"I was in between jobs and did a lot of sitting around and twiddling my thumbs," Mayta says. "My friend Dave and I had ideas for a fast-casual burger where everything was made in-house and reasonably priced. What started as a 15-minute conversation took off from there."
Today, chef team Mayta and his wife,
You can find
Order a single or double patty — appropriately dubbed "ground" or "two-day" — and your burger arrives fresh off the grill in a USBS-branded bag. It's topped with nothing but the chefs' own melted cheese sauce: a blend of two
According to Mayta, the signature
But he's doing you a favor: It's so you can appreciate the flavor of the meat and cheese combo. "We needed to have a burger that was good enough to be able to say no to special request toppings and have them still be OK with it. It's nothing fancy. Just an everyday burger that doesn't break the bank."
Don't forget to add "insurance." For an additional $3.50, a serving of thick-cut fries will be handed to you in a white envelope.
While the core menu stays the same, the couple often serves up a one-off specialty burger with creative, quippy names like "A Pair to Brie-Member" or "Blootie and the Blowfish." A recent feature included the "Pho-Lafel," a recipe created in partnership with Nando Chang of Itamae featuring a single beef patty, a falafel patty, pho-style faux pickles, and the duo's "basic bitch" spicy mayo.
"I view the USBS team the same way I view the burger," Mayta says. "The bun is my wife — she's got a tough exterior but she's all soft in the center. The cheese is Dave for his chipper attitude and smiles. And the meat is Agustin for his Argentinean background and knowledge of beef. And the sauce is me — it ties everything together."
