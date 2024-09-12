UMiami Bagel Emporium Forced to Relocate, Building to Be Demolished

Bagel Emporium & Grille has been a longtime lunch staple for University of Miami students and area residents since it opened back in the '70s directly across from the University of Miami (back when the university was affectionately coined "Suntan U"). The deli is known for its delicious bagels, deli sandwiches, breakfast plates, and wide selection of prepared deli salads like tuna fish. Plus, its burgers and french fries are some of the best in town.
Now, as the deli nearly reached its 50th anniversary at University Shopping Center, located at 1250 S. Dixie Hwy., it won't be able to celebrate its tremendous milestone at its original home.
The eatery will relocate to 4000 Ponce, an office and retail development along Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Bird Road in Coral Gables, after receiving notice that University Shopping Center will be demolished. The mixed-use building developed by CMC Group, which just went through a $5 million renovation, is anchored by luxury auto dealership the Collection.
Bagel Emporium & Grille will open at its new location in February 2025. At the new location, the deli plans to expand its menu to include dinner and spirits for the first time in its decades-long history.
"We are very excited about this new chapter in our fifty-year history," says David Strawderman, owner and proprietor of Bagel Emporium. "We are now part of a great building and a vibrant community."
Demolition of University Shopping Center and the End of an EraAccording to the Real Deal and student newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, student housing developer Landmark Properties acquired University Shopping Center in 2023 to build a sprawling mixed-use apartment complex called the Mark, which is estimated to cost around $70 million to build to demolish and complete.
In comparison, the 3.2-acre lot last sold for $4.2 million in 2015, according to the Miami Hurricane.
The Mark will feature 146 one-bedroom units, 99 two-bedroom units, and 151 three-bedroom units in two eight-story towers, which are connected by a bridge on the fifth floor. The ground floor will have restaurant and retail spaces. There is currently no timeline for its completion.
Landmark Properties, along with the architects Behar Font and Partners, presented the project to the Coral Gables Development Review Committee in June 2023. Landmark Properties own popular off-campus student housing facilities the Cloisters Miami and the Standard at Coral Gables.
According to the Miami Hurricane, the proposal detailed no plans for what would happen to the plaza's current tenants, which include Sushi Sake, Baptist Health Urgent Care, and European Wax.
Bagel Emporium & Grille is currently open for business as usual. This story will be updated to reflect an exact closing date. The deli will relocate to its new location at 4000 Ponce across the highway in February 2025.
Bagel Emporium & Grille. 1238 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; bagelshopmiami.com.