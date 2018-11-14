Two Latin Cafes, Three Blocks Apart, Cause Cafecito Confusion

Latin Cafe 2000 has, in a way, seen it all. Two decades ago the Edgewater neighborhood where it resides was a different place. Few ventured onto Biscayne Boulevard at night. There were only a few residents and high rises dotting a landscape that now sees developers buying land for tens of millions of dollars. It's probably why Jose and
Everything seemed fine until six weeks ago when one of Latin Cafe 2000's longtime managers, Juan Pablo Silva, opened Latin Cafe Biscayne only three blocks away. The similarity has wreaked havoc on the older place's business, Elsia More claimed. First, she said, the newer restaurant used her pictures to populate its online presence. After the doors opened, she found longtime customers coming into the restaurant to congratulate her on the new location they'd just tried. Delivery drivers would pop into her restaurant looking to pick up orders placed with the other one. Then, one-star reviews began popping up on Yelp and Google attributed to her restaurant.
"I've had to spend thousands of dollars to straighten it all out," More said. "I talked to an attorney to see what can be done but because the two names are actually different we're stuck."
How More and her former employee came to such an impasse is unclear. Her husband Jose owned a small cafe outside of Havana before fleeing Cuba for Spain in 1962. There, he worked in restaurants while awaiting a U.S. visa. More came to Miami in 1970 and went on to open a fleet of restaurants across town that at one point included seven Latin Cafes. Five years ago as More was growing older he decided to sell the franchise license, which Eric Castellanos purchased for an undisclosed sum. The Mores retained the Edgewater Latin Cafe (they also sold the land in 2016 for $13 million) while Castellanos took over the one on Coral Way and LeJeune Road. He recently opened another in Brickell boasting the Instagram-friendly
Though Jose More passed in May, it appears Juan Pablo Silva and partner Reynaldo Padron had been planning this move for some time. The pair filed incorporation documents under the name Latin Cafe Biscayne with the state in 2016. When interviewed inside his restaurant Silva said he'd worked at the other as a manager since 2003 and left after Jose More died, the
Following that brief interview, neither Silva nor his attorney responded to multiple requests for comment.
Miami restaurants taking each others' names and ideas
More said she has no plans to take legal action. She also said she has
"In
Latin Cafe 2000 Brickell. 1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 205-646-1400; latincafe.com
Latin Cafe Biscayne. 2201 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 786-747-4115; latincafebiscayne.com
