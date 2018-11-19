Your Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Shopping List

Whether it's the sensible wine prices or the addictive cookie butter, it’s hard not to adore Trader Joe’s. And because of its more than 150 seasonal items, loving the market just got that much easier. Avoid a holiday anxiety attack by opting for one of these ready-to-eat menu items. From turkey en croute to Thanksgiving cookie kits, these scrumptious holiday dishes and snacks will not only wow your guests but also save time and money.

Crack open a bottle of $2.99 Cabernet and exhale. Trader Joe's has your Thanksgiving covered.

Pumpkin cranberry crisps. Soothe your hungry guests by putting out a plate of pumpkin cranberry crisps alongside a dollop of cream cheese. A box of these savory yet sweet crackers will impress your guests for only $3.99.

Fig goat cheese. Nothing says the holidays quite like figs. Create an inexpensive and easy cheese plate using this must-have fig goat cheese log. It's tangy, sweet, and visually appealing. Add it to your cart for $4.49.

Turkey cranberry meatballs. These rotund morsels of holiday flavor are the perfect addition to your list of appetizers. The turkey/cranberry blend is the perfect prelude to your Thanksgiving meal and costs only $4.99.

Riced cauliflower stuffing. Cauliflower dishes — from cauliflower pizza crust to cauliflower gnocchi — are among the hottest items at Trader Joe's. Instead of bread stuffing, try this vegan version brimming with carrots, cranberries, leeks, and seasonal herbs. This healthful and responsible alternative costs $2.99.

Cornbread stuffing mix. For the traditionalist who wants a healthy dose of Thanksgiving carbs, cornbread stuffing mix is key. For $3.99, this herbaceous side dish provides a hearty helping of white and corn breadcrumbs, carrots, and champignon mushrooms that everyone will enjoy.

Butternut squash mac and cheese. Mac and cheese is always a crowd pleaser. Grab a few boxes of this elevated butternut squash mac — a delightful combination of rigatoni, thick squash purée, and Gouda, cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses. Each box costs $3.99.

Cranberry persimmon relish. Skip that outdated can of jellied cranberry and grab a $3.99 tub of this deliciously tart relish. The silky blend of cranberry, orange, and persimmon pairs beautifully with any turkey or ham.

Mashed sweet potato with pecans. For $4.99, snag a 20-ounce serving of this scrumptious side. Smashed sweet potatoes are paired with butter, cinnamon, and crisp maple pecans, ready in about five minutes.

Turkey and stuffing en croute. Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving without turkey. And for most first-time hosts, cooking a bird can be terrifying. This moist turkey tenderloin blanketed in pastry crust is the answer to a neophyte's Thanksgiving woes. Grab one for $12.99.

Gingerbread turkey kit. This interactive treat will entertain guests, especially the kids, while they eagerly await dinner. Picking up a few kits ($7.99 each) is a quick and painless way to amp up your holiday experience.

Trader Joe's. 9205 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 305-661-1432; and other locations; traderjoes.com. Closed Thanksgiving Day.