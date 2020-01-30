Trader Joe's Essentials for Your Super Bowl LIV Watch Party

Super Bowl LIV is days away from kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, and the festivities surrounding the biggest football game of the year have invaded South Florida in full force. The area is bursting with people in town to celebrate while bars and restaurants gear up for watch parties from South Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

If you prefer to avoid the excessive crowds, watch the game from the comfort of home.

Simply grab these last-minute items from Trader Joe's and you've got the makings of a big-game watch party right in your fridge. Pro tip: Buy double of everything — you don't want to run out of beer right before J.Lo and Shakira take the stage.

EXPAND Soft pretzels at Trader Joe's. Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Easy Frozen Snacks

The Super Bowl is meant for snacking and grazing, whether you'e watching it for the game or the commercials. Trader Joe's makes setting up a spread easy with these frozen faves. Grab mac 'n' cheese bites ($3.99) for handheld goodness that both adults and kids will devour. Want to feel like you're in the stadium? Heat up a batch of large soft pretzels and add some mustard and cheese dipping sauces. For other go-to snacks, try the mini tacos or a bag of cooked jumbo shrimp ($9.99) for a shrimp cocktail platter.

EXPAND Buffalo-style chicken dip at Trader Joe's. Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Chips and Lots of Dips

Trader Joe's offers a wide selection of dips, perfect for the big game. Buffalo-style chicken dip is a go-to recipe for many parties, and TJ's makes it easy with a ready-to-go, no-mess version for $4.99 that can be enjoyed hot or cold. In the same section, find a variety of hummus options, guacamole, salsa, and caramelized onion dip ($2.99). Trader Joe's now carries a creamy cashew fiesta dip ($3.49) and a vegan ranch dip ($3.49) for plant-based football fans. Hit the chip aisle to stock up on blue corn tortilla chips ($2.99) and other faves.

EXPAND Simpler Times Beer at Trader Joe's. Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Beer

Football and beer. Beer and football. They just go together. Save time and money by hitting TJ's beer section for a selection that has something for everyone. The Simpler Times lager or pilsner costs only $3.99 for a six-pack. Trader Joe's is also great about offering local brews, so be sure to check your store. And if brew isn't your beverage of choice, grab a few bottles of wine for $3.99 each instead.

EXPAND Pizza at Trader Joe's. Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Pizza and Wings

What's the most requested snack during the big game? If it's not wings, it's gotta be pizza. TJ's has you more than covered in this department. Find an extensive selection of pizzas to slice up for a spread. The bambino pizza formaggio ($3.29) is a great appetizer to add to the table. Or get barbecue chicken pizza, mushroom and black truffle flatbread, and the pizza parlanno to create an all-out feast. The hot and spicy chicken wings ($6) come in a large bag and pop in the oven. Don't forget to grab some blue cheese or vegan ranch dressing for the wings.

EXPAND Burger options at Trader Joe's. Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Grill and Barbecue

If you plan to fire up the grill this Super Bowl Sunday, Trader Joe's offers great grilling options, including burgers, hot dogs, and sausage. Head to the frozen section for other options, such as grass-fed Angus beef burgers ($6.99) and turkey burgers ($2.99). Both are great options to quickly grill to perfection. TJ's also carries all the necessary condiments, toppings, and buns.