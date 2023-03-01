Navigation
Too Good To Go App Launches In Miami With Deals on "Surprise Bags" From Favorite Restaurants

March 1, 2023 9:00AM

Too Good To Go has arrived in Miami with more than 65 businesses already signed on. Too Good To Go photo
Forty percent of food in the United States ends up in the trash can.

Too Good To Go – an app connecting businesses that want to eliminate their food waste and recoup lost revenue by selling their surplus food at a discounted price to consumers – is on a mission to bring that figure down.

Stirring up buzz and savings in cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, the app is now live in Miami.

“We see Miami as an important city for us to grow in,” Chris MacAulay, managing director for Too Good To Go’s U.S. markets tells New Times. “It’s one of those cities that we feel has the right combination of food partners and consumers to take advantage of what we are doing. We can make the most impact here, with such a density of businesses and people wanting to save, particularly amid the current climate of inflation.”

Too Good To Go is billed as a win-win. Businesses – mainly restaurants, supermarkets, and cafés – can list their surplus food on the app as a “Surprise Bag.” From there, consumers search for Surprise Bags within geographical, dietary preference, or category (e.g., bread/pastries or groceries) parameters. Then, customers pay through the app and schedule a pickup. Consumers can save 66% off or more on goods from their favorite spots.
"Surprise Bags" come with goodies from restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets at discounted prices.
The company has more than 12,000 partners and has saved more than 4.1 million meals. The app has roots in Denmark and has quite an international audience, with activity in 17 countries.

According to MacAulay, there are now more than 65 participating restaurants in Miami. These restaurants currently include Talkin' Tacos, Panther Coffee, Pizza Rustica, Misha's Cupcakes, El Bagel, and Just Salad, with bags starting in the $5 range for offerings that would typically be $15-plus.

"We're really just starting to scratch the surface," says MacAulay. "We want to tap into the localized food types – we're thinking Cuban restaurants and more Latino-based food businesses for Miami. We are certainly looking to expand."

As Too Good To Go's popularity inevitably gains steam in South Florida, MacAulay has some advice for those wanting to secure goodies from their favorite spots.

"Once you get a better sense of who is participating, definitely use the favorite button to track the places you get great Surprise Bags from," he says. "You may also need to use your phone's alarm system to check the app at a certain time. Some of these bags go very fast." 
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

