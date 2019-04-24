Time Out Market Opens May 9 With a Food and Drink Dream Team

Miami's much-anticipated Time Out Market has announced its official opening date.

The 18,000-square-foot food hall will open May 9 at 8 a.m. with 17 eateries, a demo kitchen, and three bars.

Though Miami has seen an influx of food halls in the past few years, Time Out is expected to stand out for its elite roster of food stands. Curated by Time Out's editorial team, the lineup includes venerable chef Norman Van Aken, who will double down on the market with two new concepts, including one that celebrates the chef's love affair with the Florida Keys.

Other notable chefs represented include Jeremy Ford, Antonio Bachour, Giorgio Rapicavoli, and Suzy Batlle of Azucar.

The beverage program also reads like a dream team with cocktails curated by Sweet Liberty, Broken Shaker, and Generator Miami.

The complete food roster includes:

33 Kitchen. Chef Sebastian Fernandez's Coconut Grove restaurant returns with Peruvian-inspired dishes.

Azucar. Suzy Battle is creating new flavors for her Calle Ocho ice creamery's Miami Beach outpost.

Antonio Bachour. The master pastry maker and recipient of the 2018 Best Pastry Chef Award at Milan's Best Chef Awards will bring his gorgeous creations to Miami Beach.

Beach Pie. Venerable chef Norman Van Aken introduces his pizza concept to South Florida.

Coyo Taco. Miami's trendy taqueria founded by Alan Drummond and Sven Vogtland and helmed by Chef Scott Linquist will serve tacos made with locally sourced vegetables and seafood, humanely raised meats, and made-to-order tortillas from a real tortillera.

Jeremy Ford. Stubborn Seed's chef and Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford will offer his interpretation of Korean cuisine to the market.

K'West. Norman Van Aken brings the flavors and vibe of his beloved Key West to Miami Beach.

Kush. Wynwood's favorite burger and beer joint opens an outpost in Miami Beach.

The Local Cuban. Alberto Cabrera's Cuban sandwich returns along with a host of other dishes inspired by his childhood home.

Leña. Ariete's Michael Beltran will present a menu based on wood-fired dishes.

Love Life Cafe. Partners in both love and life, Veronica Menin and Diego Tosoni will bring their plant-based food to the market.

Miami Smokers. Andres Barrientos and James Bowers will debut the smokehouse's first charcuterie bar.

Pho Mo. Phuc Yea's Cesar Zapata and Aniece Meinhold bring their Viet-Cajun cuisine to Miami Beach.

Giorgio Rapicavoli. The chef will bring favorite dishes from his Coral Gables Eating House restaurant to the market.

Salt & Brine. Ella's Oyster Bar's Christian and Domenica Plotczyk introduce their new seafood concept at the market.

Stephen's Deli. Restaurateur Matt Kuscher brings Miami's oldest New York-style deli to the market.

Restaurateur Matt Kuscher brings Miami's oldest New York-style deli to the market. Wabi Sabi by Shuji. Chef Shuji Hiyakawa will focus on five signature dishes, stressing quality and execution.

The food hall will center around the Time Out Market bar. In addition, two other bars will feature drinks from Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty, and Generator Miami. Guests can also choose from 25 wine selections, available by the glass or bottle; six varieties of champagne and sparkling wine; four beer options by local breweries on tap; and two frozen cocktail options – a frosé and a piña colada. Wine by the glass will start at $6 and signature cocktails at $11.

The market's demonstration kitchen will be helmed by a rotating lineup of talents ranging from up-and-coming chefs to veteran guest toques. The first chef to take over the demo kitchen will be Miguel Massens. Formerly the opening chef de cuisine at Norman Van Aken’s Three in Wynwood, Massens will perform a three-month residency at Time Out Market, showcasing dishes from his upcoming restaurant, Antilia. The chef will also host five-course tasting menus on select evenings.

Time Out Market Miami will follow in the footsteps of the original Time Out Market Lisbon, considered Portugal's most popular attraction with nearly four million visitors in 2018. The market concept expects to grow globally with Time Out Markets planned in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Montreal in 2019, and Dubai, London-Waterloo and Prague following later.

Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Some restaurants open for breakfast at 8 a.m. Opens May 8, 2019.