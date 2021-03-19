Time Out Market Miami Beach Reopens With Expanded Seating, Contactless Ordering, and Delivery

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

One year after closing its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Time Out Market Miami has reopened to the public.

“We had to make sure there was enough business in town to reopen. It is very important that all vendors make money with us," Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat told New Times by phone from England. "By Christmas we had worked on a pre-opening model and safety measures and were ready to push the button, but because of Florida's restrictions and a surge in coronavirus cases, we decided to wait."

Miami Beach's Time Out Market opened in May 2019, marking the media brand's first food hall in the U.S. Locations in Chicago, Montreal, New York, and Boston followed; Souillat says those will reopen over Memorial Day weekend. The original Time Out Market location in Lisbon remains closed.

"Miami was the obvious first choice to reopen because of the weather and everyone flying there," Souillat explains. "National tourism is going be so big and strong, I don't believe there will be such a thing as a slow summer season this year. I think we will see a season like we never had before in Miami."

The 17,500-square-foot food hall has reopened with expanded seating. According to Souillat, in addition to state and local government regulations and protocols, the venue has integrated a people-counting system to ensure safety and social distance.

“Located in every single entry of the market, the system allows us to know when the venue is within of ten percent of its capacity so we can close the doors,” he says. For now, Time Out will allow patrons at 50 percent of the market's normal indoor seating capacity of 320 people. In addition to the 160 seats, 120 seats are available outdoors — all socially distanced.

Some restaurateurs have chosen not to return to the market, most notably Kush burgers Antonio Cabrera’s Local Cuban,, and offerings from chefs Giorgio Rapicavoli and Michael Beltran.

But many of those on the original roster of food stands, which was curated by Time Out's editorial team, remain. Peruvian-influenced 33 Kitchen, Azucar by Suzy Batlle, Antonio Bachour’s pastry counter, vegan restaurant Love Life Cafe, and Norman Van Aken’s Peace Pie have returned to the market.

EXPAND Pho Mo's chicken wings. Photo courtesy of Pho Mo

Phuc Yea’s spinoff, Pho Mo, is also back — with its original seven-person crew of employees. “We were disappointed that the market was taking so long to open, but we're happy that it has managed keep its great vibe and diversity," said co-owner Aniece Meinhold. "It is as well organized as it was before, and it's great to see all the safety measures in place and the display of new local talent."

Completing the ten-vendor lineup are chef Omar Montero’s La Santa Taqueria; Kitchen 33 team's new concept S&D Burger; and Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, a Hawaii-inspired spot by Neil Sulliva that offers a mix of island comfort food and fresh poke preparations.

The main bar is open, offering creations from local favorites Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty, and the Generator Hostel Miami. Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, with beer on tap for $5, wine for $7, and a select list of specialty cocktails for $8.

For the first time since its opening, the Miami Beach food hall will feature multi-order takeout and delivery options, available through DoorDash, Caviar, and Uber Eats. At the market, contactless ordering is available through a new Time Out Market app that allows guests to place and track their orders.

Plexiglas shields at all counters and advanced-technology air circulation are also part of the market's COVID-19 measures, along with sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

Every other weekend, Time Out will host a Love Local Campaign with a rotating lineup of virtual pop-ups. The first takes place tomorrow, Saturday, March 20, and features Bang Bang Bakehouse, the Dumpling Lady, Pudding Parlor, I Knead More, and Oori Bakeshop over the next few weekends.

“We’ve always been about the city and homegrown chefs. With what’s been happening in the past year, we’ll be encouraging pop-ups by the independent concepts that have been blossoming around the city,” Souillat says. "We want to make sure people feel safe and have fun, and we're looking forward to slowly welcoming more vendors, along with exhibitions and events."

Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; timeoutmarket.com/miami. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.