Seed Restaurant Week Offers a Vegan Alternative to Miami Spice

Seed Food & Wine Week is adding another milestone to its lengthy lineup of plant-based firsts: Seed Restaurant Week. The vegan restaurant week will take place October 1 through 15 across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.
More than 20 restaurants, ranging from juice bars and fast-casual spots to upscale eateries, are set to participate. They include Love Life Cafe, Manna Life Food, Raw Juce, Green Bar Kitchen, Soul Tavern, Plant, Parlour Bakery, and Green Wave.
Like Miami Spice, Seed Restaurant Week includes eateries offering three-course prix fixes, including appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The difference with Seed Restaurant Week is that all of the dishes are plant-based.
Fast-casual options cost $18 for lunch and $26 for dinner; dine-in options run $22 for lunch and $36 for dinner.
"We’ve played with the concept for about two years," Seed cofounder Alison Burgos says. "I just felt like this was the year to do it. I’m excited about it. It's a great way for us to give back and engage and showcase our growing and amazing plant-based community."
Eager foodies can check out the list of restaurants and menus on Seed's website. From Vgan Kitchen's crispy cauliflower pizza and Manna Life Food's arepas to Soul Tavern's crispy "oyster" tacos, the options are diverse and meant to satisfy every appetite.
"It's a great way to try all the restaurants you've been wanting to try," Burgos says. She adds that she plans to dine at every eatery on the list during the two-week promotion.
Her plans for next year's restaurant week are even bigger. "I’m hoping to expand it throughout the state of Florida," she says.
Seed Food & Wine Week, which returns November 7 through 11 at venues across Miami, announced its full lineup last week, including a festival day, a fashion show, celebrity chef dinners, a yoga and meditation brunch, the Seed Summit, and other activities. Event tickets are on sale via eventbrite.com.
