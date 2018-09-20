Seed Restaurant Week Offers a Vegan Alternative to Miami Spice

Seed Food & Wine Week is adding another milestone to its lengthy lineup of plant-based firsts: Seed Restaurant Week. The vegan restaurant week will take place October 1 through 15 across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

More than 20 restaurants, ranging from juice bars and fast-casual spots to upscale eateries, are set to participate. They include Love Life Cafe, Manna Life Food, Raw Juce, Green Bar Kitchen, Soul Tavern, Plant, Parlour Bakery, and Green Wave.

Like Miami Spice, Seed Restaurant Week includes eateries offering three-course prix fixes, including appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The difference with Seed Restaurant Week is that all of the dishes are plant-based.