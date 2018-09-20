 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Burgers by Love Life Cafe.
Burgers by Love Life Cafe.
Courtesy of Love Life Cafe

Seed Restaurant Week Offers a Vegan Alternative to Miami Spice

Hannah Sentenac | September 20, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Seed Food & Wine Week is adding another milestone to its lengthy lineup of plant-based firsts: Seed Restaurant Week. The vegan restaurant week will take place October 1 through 15 across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

More than 20 restaurants, ranging from juice bars and fast-casual spots to upscale eateries, are set to participate. They include Love Life Cafe, Manna Life Food, Raw Juce, Green Bar Kitchen, Soul Tavern, Plant, Parlour Bakery, and Green Wave.

Related Stories

Like Miami Spice, Seed Restaurant Week includes eateries offering three-course prix fixes, including appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The difference with Seed Restaurant Week is that all of the dishes are plant-based.

Fast-casual options cost $18 for lunch and $26 for dinner; dine-in options run $22 for lunch and $36 for dinner.

"We’ve played with the concept for about two years," Seed cofounder Alison Burgos says. "I just felt like this was the year to do it. I’m excited about it. It's a great way for us to give back and engage and showcase our growing and amazing plant-based community."

Eager foodies can check out the list of restaurants and menus on Seed's website. From Vgan Kitchen's crispy cauliflower pizza and Manna Life Food's arepas to Soul Tavern's crispy "oyster" tacos, the options are diverse and meant to satisfy every appetite.

"It's a great way to try all the restaurants you've been wanting to try," Burgos says. She adds that she plans to dine at every eatery on the list during the two-week promotion.

Her plans for next year's restaurant week are even bigger. "I’m hoping to expand it throughout the state of Florida," she says.

Seed Food & Wine Week, which returns November 7 through 11 at venues across Miami, announced its full lineup last week, including a festival day, a fashion show, celebrity chef dinners, a yoga and meditation brunch, the Seed Summit, and other activities. Event tickets are on sale via eventbrite.com.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >