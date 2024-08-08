 New Miami Vegetarian Café Flora Plant Kitchen Makes Beautiful Brunch | Miami New Times
New Bali-Style Café Makes Beautiful Vegetarian Brunch in Miami

Vegetarian brunch spot Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami feels like Bali with delicious vegetarian options and Colombian dishes.
August 8, 2024
The breakfast sandwich and other Flora vegetarian brunch items from Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami.
The breakfast sandwich and other Flora vegetarian brunch items from Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami. Photo by Adriana Santos

Flora Plant Kitchen in Morningside feels like a refuge. Everything about this tucked-away, plant-based eatery in Miami invites you to relax, let go, and reconnect with the flora (sorry, I had to) around you.

Founded by Australian designer and restaurateur Marnie Gelhard of DMS Earth Hospitality Group, Flora Plant Kitchen is a sanctuary for vegetarians and those seeking elevated and scrumptious meat-free dining — but with a Miami-inspired Latin twist. Led by Cuban-American executive chef Fabio Delgado, each Latin-inspired vegetarian dish is made using seasonal, wholesome ingredients and unique equipment, including a charcoal barbecue, which adds a distinctive smoky flavor to some of the dishes.

"We drew our inspiration from our travels to Colombia and Mexico, where we were captivated by the local ingredients, decor, wildlife, fresh fruit, and vibrant sights and smells," explains Gelhard.

And it's true — Flora exudes an ethos of laid-back sustainability and compassion for the earth and their customers alike, and my brunch experience here made me want to come back for more.
click to enlarge an outdoor dining area
The lush outdoor area at Flora Plant Kittchen.
Photo by Cami Funes Photography

The Bali-Inspired Architecture is Worth the Visit Alone

Upon entering, I was greeted with smiles and a welcoming energy from the servers that felt genuine. This is rare to find in  Miami's competitive restaurant scene where staff can be either overly (sometimes robotically so) enthusiastic or aloof in an attempt to convey exclusivity.

The inviting outdoor seating area, somehow both reclusive from the busy roads that surround it and expansive in its nature-inspired, minimalist decor, works well to disarm. Along with the staff’s congenial attentiveness, you’re invited to relax and let down your guard.

Outdoors, you can sit at one of the tables under the subtly majestic wood pergola or under a sprawling umbrella whose shade, a respite from Miami’s oppressive sun, feels akin to a palm tree on a tropical getaway. The custom-made furniture made largely from recycled teak is from Bali, Indonesia, and Brazil. Sustainability also anchors the decor with the use of organic materials like recycled teak, rattan, sand, coffee wood, and seagrass.
click to enlarge a dining area
The Bali-inspired interior design of Flora Plant Kitchen.
Photo by Cami Funes Photography
The outside patio seamlessly blends into the bright, earth-toned indoor area, itself mirroring the neutral decor and color palette of the outside, but with an added bar offering coffee, juice, smoothies, wine, local beers, cocktails, and a pastry display where an assortment of goods are laid out each day.

On display were croissants and matcha pound cake alongside gluten-free and vegan options, but my personal favorite (and what honestly makes this place already standout among other “healthy” eateries in Miami), were the Colombian treats on display - the almojabanas and pan de bonos with guava will have you feeling like you’ve transported to Antioquia. Be sure to get there on the earlier side for these guys, specifically, though, as they tend to sell out before early afternoon.

Flora’s commitment to serving the best, most fresh food with the least amount of time from farm to table was apparent in every sip and bite throughout my meal.

Each Dish is Aligned with Flora's Dedication to Whole Foods

I started with the green juice, which was refreshing and light. You can’t really go wrong with any of their juice options as Flora’s produce is sourced from local, eco-friendly farmers. As a matter of fact, all their ingredients are.

The cappuccino was rich, yet fluffy with frothed oat milk allowing for the freshly roasted Colombian coffee to seemingly melt in my mouth. I knew the coffee would be good though - I’m a Devoción devotee. The fact that Flora serves Devoción coffee perfectly underscores their commitment to freshness and lowering their carbon footprint. Devocion boasts a wildly quick farm-to-table turnaround, picked and processed in Colombia the company prioritizes roasting their beans mere days after leaving origin and subsequently arriving in your cup.
click to enlarge
Dishes from Flora Plant Kitchen
Photo by Adriana Santos
As far as the food, each dish felt aligned with Flora’s dedication to organic, fresh, whole foods without sacrificing indulgence. The selections were unique yet recognizable.

While I wouldn’t recommend the "Tropical Crunch Salad" as your main (unless you’re not very hungry), it was light, refreshing, and packed with nutritious whole foods It came with greens, fruit, carrots, fennel, and garbanzos, and a spicy yuzu vinaigrette that added the perfect kick.

The coconut yogurt bowl was exactly right. A naturally sweet dairy alternative packed with fresh fruits and house-made, gluten-free granola. The tropical vibes just kept giving.

Up next was the shakshuka. Originally a Mediterranean dish (and one of my favorites generally) I wondered if Flora’s Latin take would add or distract from its already hearty flavor profile. The steamy tomato and bell pepper sauce, plant-based chorizo, and eggs turned out to be perfectly complemented by the queso fresco and Colombian cheese arepa additions. As a Colombian-American growing up eating traditional Colombian arepas, I am a harsh critic when it comes to authenticity, but this dish nailed it. The arepas were fresh, made in the traditional Colombian style, and the perfect medium size to pile sauce on without making too much of a mess.

The "Flora Latin Bowl" is a staple and if you’re wondering where to start in terms of entrees, this would be a solid choice. A cozy representation of all Flora has to offer — fresh ingredients, plant-based protein, and a Latin-inspired blend of classics like rice and beans with the unexpected like purple sweet potatoes and caramelized onion. Not too much, but just enough complexity to make it uniquely Flora. Definitely my go-to.
click to enlarge a dish
The "Flora Latin Bowl" is a staple of Flora Plant Kitchen.
Photo by Adriana Santos
My favorite of the day, though, was the breakfast sandwich.

It’s a little on the heavier side, so it wouldn’t be my choice every time, but as a weekend indulgence, it was just what I needed. Scrambled eggs, chipotle guava aioli (yes, please!), pine nut pesto, spinach, avocado, mozzarella, and a side of roasted potatoes or green salad (I went with the salad). The sandwich felt hearty without feeling overly greasy or packed with too many ingredients. The sourdough bread was perfectly toasted, and though I shared it, I could’ve downed the whole thing myself. Yum.

I appreciated that these dishes and the restaurant itself weren’t exclusively Colombian and celebrated a more diverse and therefore, rich blend of Latin flavors meeting in meticulously put together dishes. Rather than ascribing to a specific culture or nationality, the cuisine, celebrating many different Latin flavors coming together organically, feels distinctly, lovingly, Miami.

All in all, I can’t recommend this place enough. With generous portions, the freshest ingredients possible sourced form local farmers, a commitment to sustainability, and an aesthetically pleasing, relaxing atmosphere, Flora is perfect for breakfast, brunch or lunch, (which are it’s current offerings). A little birdie told me they’d be opening for dinner soon…but more on that later.

Bon appétit!

Flora Plant Kitchen. 5580 NE Fourth Ct., Unit 4B, Miami; 305-456-5018; floraplantkitchen.com. Open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
