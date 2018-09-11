Seed Food & Wine Week 2018 Lineup: Celebrity Chefs, Seed Summit, and More

The fifth-annual Seed Food & Wine Week is set to return to Miami November 7 through 11 with a host of dinners, a tasting village, and many other events.

Seed is the nation's first plant-based food and wine festival. In the tradition of events such as the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, it's a week of food-and-drink-related soirees, but everything is plant-based.

The fest, which was recently named one of the top three wine festivals in the nation by USA Today and 10Best, announced its lineup, which includes the fourth-annual Plant-Based Burger Battle; a catwalk fashion show; multiple dinners with celebrity chefs; a massive daylong tasting village; a yoga, meditation, and brunch event; and the Seed Summit, presented by VegNews. The summit offers a two-day lineup of workshops and panels for content creators and influencers.