Seed Food & Wine Week 2018 Lineup: Celebrity Chefs, Seed Summit, and More

The fifth-annual Seed Food & Wine Week is set to return to Miami November 7 through 11 with a host of dinners, a tasting village, and many other events.
Seed is the nation's first plant-based food and wine festival. In the tradition of events such as the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, it's a week of food-and-drink-related soirees, but everything is plant-based.
The fest, which was recently named one of the top three wine festivals in the nation by USA Today and 10Best, announced its lineup, which includes the fourth-annual Plant-Based Burger Battle; a catwalk fashion show; multiple dinners with celebrity chefs; a massive daylong tasting village; a yoga, meditation, and brunch event; and the Seed Summit, presented by VegNews. The summit offers a two-day lineup of workshops and panels for content creators and influencers.
Tickets range in price from $30 (for the fashion show) to $559 for a Seed Summit Ultimate Pass.
"We're honored to have been named among the top five wine festivals in the entire U.S.," Seed cofounder Alison Burgos says. "We couldn't have done it without our incredibly supportive South Florida community, and we are so excited about our fifth year!"
"Seed is unique because it has something for everyone. Meat-eater or herbivore, Seed's events are sexy, fun, and focused on amazing food and drink and sustainable living," cofounder Michelle Gaber says.
The 2018 edition will offer an array of celebrity chefs, athletes, and authors, including triathlete and podcast host Rich Roll, Julie Piatt, 22 Days Nutrition founder Marco Borges, chef Mary Mattern of Nom Yourself, Caitlin Shoemaker of From My Bowl, Instagram's Vegan Fat Kid, former NBA star John Salley, and Miyoko Schinner of Miyoko's Kitchen.
Nearly 200 brands and influencers are scheduled to attend the biggest event, Saturday's festival day, serving food, wine, and beer samples. The day will also include multiple stages with cooking demos and speakers.
Seed Food & Wine Week. November 7 through 11 at various locations; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets cost $30 to $559 via eventbrite.com.
