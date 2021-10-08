Sample Hundreds of Wines at Total Wine's Wine & Wanderlust

From the varied styles and grapes to the hundreds of growers and producers, finding a red you love or a white you can't live without can feel like a seemingly impossible task — especially since it's near impossible to try that $80 bottle before you buy.
Total Wine & More has a solution.
Later this month, newbie winos — and even knowledgeable enthusiasts — can find their new favorite vintage during the brand's second annual Wine & Wanderlust event, set to take place in Miami on Tuesday, October 26, and in Boca Raton on Thursday, October 28.
The first-ever Wine & Wanderlust took place in 2019 in McLean, Virginia. The company chose South Florida for the 2021 event, as well as a new pairing dinner hosted by some of the store's top wine suppliers.
Kerie Anthony, a senior manager of event programming for Total Wine, recalls one of her first wine tastings.
"I had just started my wine adventure when I discovered a wine from Rioja I loved," Anthony tells New Times. "If I had not had the opportunity to try it, then I would not have learned how much I liked that wine — or the wines of that region."
Those in search of a similar experience will have the chance to try more than 100 different wines from over 40 producers.
Anthony says the walk-through experience will allow guests to learn about wines from regions around the globe, with several thematic wine booths, including a "Napaville" and a "Rosé Garden." During the interactive event, guests can sample all available wines alongside appetizers and live entertainment.
Suppliers include Moët, Duckhorn, Billecart, Caymus, Whispering Angel, Courtney Benham, and Copper Cane, and wine-producing countries including Italy, France, Argentina, Chile, Spain, and New Zealand.
"These are a combination of regions and wineries that we see consumers purchasing and wanting to learn more about," Anthony says. "Paso Robles in Central California is an example of a region that we are seeing great consumer interest in, as people discover there are great wines that are very approachable from there."
Tickets for both the Miami and Boca Raton events are available now and can be purchased online. VIP early access tickets are priced at $200 per person, with general admission priced at $150. A general admission ticket discount is available by entering the code "BOGOWW" at checkout.
Access to the event includes unlimited samples of both food and drink, with VIP early entry at 5 p.m. Both events will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., with the Miami tasting taking place at the Moore Building in Miami's Design District and the Boca Raton event taking place at the Addison.
Wine & Wanderlust. 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 at the Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami and 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at the Addison, 2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. Tickets cost $150 to $200 via totalwine.com.