    Herban Planet
The Ten Best Work-Friendly Cafés and Restaurants in Miami

Juliana Accioly | September 12, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

The age of digital nomads is here. There are more remote workers, freelancers, and self-starting entrepreneurs than ever who skip the 9-to-5 grind and use the internet to work without having a fixed home base.

Luckily for Miamians who can have their office anywhere, there are a number of co-working spaces popping up. But if you want to skip paying fees that average about $35 daily, you can also opt to tackle your tasks at local cafés and eateries that have dedicated some or all of their space to remote workers.

Next time you need a change of scenery to face that hefty workload, pack up your laptop and head to one of the ten establishments below. These spots welcome remote workers all day long with a comfortable atmosphere, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of good food and drink options so you can tackle work with gusto.

All Day CafeEXPAND
All Day Cafe
Zachary Fagenson

All Day


1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-3447
alldaymia.com


Chris MacLeod and Camila Ramos have created a warm space that welcomes remote workers with open arms and the delicious smell of coffee. Start your workday right at this downtown coffee bar and breakfast spot with egg sammies ($13), butter croissant ($4.50), and one of the beverage options listed in neon green above the barista counter. To fuel your creativity, order Jasmine Snow Buds tea ($7.45) or the nitro-infused coffee ($5.50) and the specialty coffee drink Joe Went to Thailand made with xocolatl mole bitters and served with ice ($6). All Day is outfitted with comfy booths and features farm-to-table fare from 1 to 5 p.m., where you can hold a casual business meeting over sesame panko chicken on a brioche served with Japanese potato salad ($11) and a goddess sandwich with sunflower shoots, roasted green tomatoes, chickpea mash, and avocado ($13) paired with natural wine or beer. The pastry corner offers croquetas ($2.95), empanadas ($3.25), buckwheat cake ($3.75), and butter croissants ($4.50). If you have your furry friend with you, grab a table in the outside patio.

Capital One Cafe on Miracle MileEXPAND
Capital One Cafe on Miracle Mile
Photo by Donald Sprague

Capital One Café


50 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-506-9000
capitalone.com/local/events


You don't have to be a Capital One customer to have access to this bank-affiliated workspace on Miracle Mile. This is a place that has been designed with the worker firmly in mind: you’ll never have to fight over a power outlet and besides the main lounge there are many nooks, meeting rooms, handicapped seating, and communal tables available to choose from. As for food and drinks, the café houses a Peet's Coffee counter with tea, coffee, and locally baked treats. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays there's a happy hour from noon to 3 p.m. when beverages are half-price and cardholders get a free coffee. Reserve a spot at one of the in-house workshops to learn how to read your credit report, spend smarter, or plan a budget.

Settle down on a sofa at Delicious RawEXPAND
Settle down on a sofa at Delicious Raw
Delicious Raw

Delicious Raw


1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
786-452-7575
delraw.com


This new healthy eatery, juice bar, and coffee shop in Sunset Harbour offers a cozy, indoor area with plush chairs and individual and communal tables in a living room-style setting. The staff will learn your name after a couple of visits as they walk around providing free samples of brain-boosting elixirs, healthy beverages such as the golden turmeric latte, hot and iced coffees, made-from-scratch bites, and raw juices. Keep your energy up with fusion bowls like the Buddha with crisp veggies, crunchy peanuts and chewy black bean noodles topped with pad thai sauce ($14); a Righteous Waffle with ancient grains, housemade vanilla almond milk, and blueberry lemon compote ($10); and vegan cheesecake ($3.25).

Sammies, quiche, and pastries at Miam Cafe
Sammies, quiche, and pastries at Miam Cafe
Miam Café

Miam Cafe


2750 NW Third Ave., Miami
786-703-1451
miam.cafe


Get your work hustle on at this Wynwood café serving breakfast and lunch and a local's favorite among those looking for a desk-away-from-desk situation. Take a seat at one of the many wooden tables and channel those creative vibes over a coffee or matcha latte. If you're one of those hard-working people who types better with booze, you can order a mimosa ($9) or one of the daily beer and wine selections. During breakfast, the perfect laptop companion comes in the form of an egg and cheese brioche ($8), avocado and organic poached egg tartine ($9), or vegetarian burrito ($8). Tasty lunch options include a Black Angus burger ($15), lentil with ham soup ($7), and burrata salad ($15).

Bright and airy OTLEXPAND
Bright and airy OTL
OTL Miami

OTL


160 NE 40th St., Miami
786-953-7620
otlmiami.com


David Grutman’s indoor/outdoor restaurant in the heart of the Miami Design District is a great spot to hunker down and get to work or meet with clients. Roomy with high-ceilings and lots of natural light, OTL (short for "Out to Lunch") has a laid-back atmosphere and serves all-day wholesome brunch-inspired dishes like churro French toast ($11), eggplant panini ($12.50), and a black bean and quinoa burger ($14). Window and outdoor seating allow for great people watching and if you need to put in long hours, you can relax with a stroll among the nearby galleries. After a job well done, treat yourself to a house-made pastry like guava bread pudding ($4.50) or some retail therapy at one of the neighborhood's swanky shops.

Sagrado Cafe's patioEXPAND
Sagrado Cafe's patio
Photo by Taciana Kalili

Sagrado Cafe


900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagradocafe.com


You won't be the only one tapping away on your laptop to the sound of bossa nova tunes at this downtown Brazilian café. Sagrado's charming outdoor wood-and-greenery outfitted patio is a perfect space for nailing your to-do list and the friendly staff won't glare at you if you stay after your meal or decide not to have one. Located across the street from the Frost Museum of Science, this café serves hearty breakfast items all day: choose from an açaí bowl ($11; customized omelets ($11); sandwiches such as the Jacarandá ($9); and tapioca crepes, a gluten-free alternative to pancakes, made with cassava root. A lunch special of the day ($18) might be filet parmigiana, stroganoff, picanha, penne with shrimp, or feijoada (Brazilian pork and bean stew). There's a barista counter with hot and cold beverages and if you need a quick snack between your tasks, try the pão de queijo ($1.80) or the Sagrado brigadeiro ($2), flavored with milk or dark chocolate, cookie, almond, or hazelnut.

Modernistic design at Small TeaEXPAND
Modernistic design at Small Tea
Photo by Ken Hayden

Small Tea


205 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
(786) 401-7189
smallteaco.com


Stop by this trendy Coral Gables tea shop and you'll find it humming with remote workers. With soft lighting and sleek, stylish design elements like wall art, and crafted furniture, Small Tea is a great spot to sit, Zen-out, and meet your deadlines. It's not library-quiet, but it is perfect for those who like to work in a buzzy yet discrete place. The global-inspired menu includes appetizers of salmon tartare ($17) and edamame with roasted corn and tri-color quinoa ($8). For beverages, try the matcha ($5) or choose from the more than 80 tea selections.

Suite Habana in WynwoodEXPAND
Suite Habana in Wynwood
Vanety PR

Suite Habana


2609 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-387-9771
instagram.com/suitehabanacafe


Another Wynwood pit-spot for digital nomads is the new Suite Habana coffee house. This cozy space will transport you to your Cuban grandmother’s living room while you are catching up on your e-mails, making phone calls, and typing away over an order of empanadas ($3.79) to pair with a chai tea latte ($5), bombon ($3.50), or mango and guava milkshakes ($7). Choose your background depending on your work mood: you can sit at the bar, an indoor or outdoor table, or on one of the couches. If your work involves social media, make sure to snap a couple of shot of the vibrant mural of Cuban legend Celia Cruz located by the front entrance.

Tea and Poets' artistic vibeEXPAND
Tea and Poets' artistic vibe
Tea and Poets

Tea and Poets


5701 Sunset Dr., Miami
786-216-7201
facebook.com/teaandpoets


Get through your workday at this casual, colorful hangout in the Shops at Sunset Place. Tea and Poets features live performances by local artists, TV watch parties, sporting events, board game nights, and various other events proving that a co-working hub can be a social and educational space too. The space offers ample seating and power outlets, a full-service tea bar, coffee drinks, and an art walk-style market. During your breaks peruse the many books, lamps, hand-made soap, artifacts, paintings, and collectibles or observe local artisans craft their art — there’s nothing like watching other people work to get your mind back in the game.

Time Out Market in Miami BeachEXPAND
Time Out Market in Miami Beach
Photo by Leonardo Finotti

Time Out Market


1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com


Plug in and power up at this 18,000-square-foot food hall in South Beach. It's got the basics covered here: a bright, cheerful work-conducive atmosphere with sturdy wooden tables, full-length windows, and friendly service. With 18 eateries, a demonstration kitchen, and three bars the market features a sample of some of the best gastronomic offerings around: Norman Van Aken's Beach Pie and K'West concepts, Korean cuisine by Jeremy Ford, Michael Beltran's Leña, and Antonio Bachour's patisserie; along with Coyo Taco, Phuc Yeah's Pho Mo, Stephen's Deli, and Azucar Creamery. The complimentary Wi-Fi extends to the outdoor seating area, so you can head there if the background music or conversation gets to be too distracting.

