The Ten Best Work-Friendly Cafés and Restaurants in Miami

The age of digital nomads is here. There are more remote workers, freelancers, and self-starting entrepreneurs than ever who skip the 9-to-5 grind and use the internet to work without having a fixed home base.

Luckily for Miamians who can have their office anywhere, there are a number of co-working spaces popping up. But if you want to skip paying fees that average about $35 daily, you can also opt to tackle your tasks at local cafés and eateries that have dedicated some or all of their space to remote workers.

Next time you need a change of scenery to face that hefty workload, pack up your laptop and head to one of the ten establishments below. These spots welcome remote workers all day long with a comfortable atmosphere, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of good food and drink options so you can tackle work with gusto.

EXPAND All Day Cafe Zachary Fagenson

All Day

1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-3447

alldaymia.com 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-699-3447



Chris MacLeod and Camila Ramos have created a warm space that welcomes remote workers with open arms and the delicious smell of coffee. Start your workday right at this downtown coffee bar and breakfast spot with egg sammies ($13), butter croissant ($4.50), and one of the beverage options listed in neon green above the barista counter. To fuel your creativity, order Jasmine Snow Buds tea ($7.45) or the nitro-infused coffee ($5.50) and the specialty coffee drink Joe Went to Thailand made with xocolatl mole bitters and served with ice ($6). All Day is outfitted with comfy booths and features farm-to-table fare from 1 to 5 p.m., where you can hold a casual business meeting over sesame panko chicken on a brioche served with Japanese potato salad ($11) and a goddess sandwich with sunflower shoots, roasted green tomatoes, chickpea mash, and avocado ($13) paired with natural wine or beer. The pastry corner offers croquetas ($2.95), empanadas ($3.25), buckwheat cake ($3.75), and butter croissants ($4.50). If you have your furry friend with you, grab a table in the outside patio.

EXPAND Capital One Cafe on Miracle Mile Photo by Donald Sprague

Capital One Café

50 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

305-506-9000

capitalone.com/local/events 50 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables305-506-9000



You don't have to be a Capital One customer to have access to this bank-affiliated workspace on Miracle Mile. This is a place that has been designed with the worker firmly in mind: you’ll never have to fight over a power outlet and besides the main lounge there are many nooks, meeting rooms, handicapped seating, and communal tables available to choose from. As for food and drinks, the café houses a Peet's Coffee counter with tea, coffee, and locally baked treats. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays there's a happy hour from noon to 3 p.m. when beverages are half-price and cardholders get a free coffee. Reserve a spot at one of the in-house workshops to learn how to read your credit report, spend smarter, or plan a budget.

EXPAND Settle down on a sofa at Delicious Raw Delicious Raw

Delicious Raw

1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

786-452-7575

delraw.com 1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach786-452-7575



This new healthy eatery, juice bar, and coffee shop in Sunset Harbour offers a cozy, indoor area with plush chairs and individual and communal tables in a living room-style setting. The staff will learn your name after a couple of visits as they walk around providing free samples of brain-boosting elixirs, healthy beverages such as the golden turmeric latte, hot and iced coffees, made-from-scratch bites, and raw juices. Keep your energy up with fusion bowls like the Buddha with crisp veggies, crunchy peanuts and chewy black bean noodles topped with pad thai sauce ($14); a Righteous Waffle with ancient grains, housemade vanilla almond milk, and blueberry lemon compote ($10); and vegan cheesecake ($3.25).

Sammies, quiche, and pastries at Miam Cafe Miam Café

Miam Cafe

2750 NW Third Ave., Miami

786-703-1451

miam.cafe 2750 NW Third Ave., Miami786-703-1451



Get your work hustle on at this Wynwood café serving breakfast and lunch and a local's favorite among those looking for a desk-away-from-desk situation. Take a seat at one of the many wooden tables and channel those creative vibes over a coffee or matcha latte. If you're one of those hard-working people who types better with booze, you can order a mimosa ($9) or one of the daily beer and wine selections. During breakfast, the perfect laptop companion comes in the form of an egg and cheese brioche ($8), avocado and organic poached egg tartine ($9), or vegetarian burrito ($8). Tasty lunch options include a Black Angus burger ($15), lentil with ham soup ($7), and burrata salad ($15).

EXPAND Bright and airy OTL OTL Miami

OTL

160 NE 40th St., Miami

786-953-7620

otlmiami.com 160 NE 40th St., Miami786-953-7620



David Grutman’s indoor/outdoor restaurant in the heart of the Miami Design District is a great spot to hunker down and get to work or meet with clients. Roomy with high-ceilings and lots of natural light, OTL (short for "Out to Lunch") has a laid-back atmosphere and serves all-day wholesome brunch-inspired dishes like churro French toast ($11), eggplant panini ($12.50), and a black bean and quinoa burger ($14). Window and outdoor seating allow for great people watching and if you need to put in long hours, you can relax with a stroll among the nearby galleries. After a job well done, treat yourself to a house-made pastry like guava bread pudding ($4.50) or some retail therapy at one of the neighborhood's swanky shops.

EXPAND Sagrado Cafe's patio Photo by Taciana Kalili

Sagrado Cafe

900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7434

sagradocafe.com 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-671-7434



You won't be the only one tapping away on your laptop to the sound of bossa nova tunes at this downtown Brazilian café. Sagrado's charming outdoor wood-and-greenery outfitted patio is a perfect space for nailing your to-do list and the friendly staff won't glare at you if you stay after your meal or decide not to have one. Located across the street from the Frost Museum of Science, this café serves hearty breakfast items all day: choose from an açaí bowl ($11; customized omelets ($11); sandwiches such as the Jacarandá ($9); and tapioca crepes, a gluten-free alternative to pancakes, made with cassava root. A lunch special of the day ($18) might be filet parmigiana, stroganoff, picanha, penne with shrimp, or feijoada (Brazilian pork and bean stew). There's a barista counter with hot and cold beverages and if you need a quick snack between your tasks, try the pão de queijo ($1.80) or the Sagrado brigadeiro ($2), flavored with milk or dark chocolate, cookie, almond, or hazelnut.

EXPAND Modernistic design at Small Tea Photo by Ken Hayden

Small Tea

205 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

(786) 401-7189

smallteaco.com 205 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables(786) 401-7189



Stop by this trendy Coral Gables tea shop and you'll find it humming with remote workers. With soft lighting and sleek, stylish design elements like wall art, and crafted furniture, Small Tea is a great spot to sit, Zen-out, and meet your deadlines. It's not library-quiet, but it is perfect for those who like to work in a buzzy yet discrete place. The global-inspired menu includes appetizers of salmon tartare ($17) and edamame with roasted corn and tri-color quinoa ($8). For beverages, try the matcha ($5) or choose from the more than 80 tea selections.

EXPAND Suite Habana in Wynwood Vanety PR

Suite Habana

2609 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-387-9771

instagram.com/suitehabanacafe 2609 N. Miami Ave., Miami786-387-9771



Another Wynwood pit-spot for digital nomads is the new Suite Habana coffee house. This cozy space will transport you to your Cuban grandmother’s living room while you are catching up on your e-mails, making phone calls, and typing away over an order of empanadas ($3.79) to pair with a chai tea latte ($5), bombon ($3.50), or mango and guava milkshakes ($7). Choose your background depending on your work mood: you can sit at the bar, an indoor or outdoor table, or on one of the couches. If your work involves social media, make sure to snap a couple of shot of the vibrant mural of Cuban legend Celia Cruz located by the front entrance.

EXPAND Tea and Poets' artistic vibe Tea and Poets

Tea and Poets

5701 Sunset Dr., Miami

786-216-7201

facebook.com/teaandpoets 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami786-216-7201



Get through your workday at this casual , colorful hangout in the Shops at Sunset Place. Tea and Poets features live performances by local artists, TV watch parties, sporting events, board game nights, and various other events proving that a co-working hub can be a social and educational space too. The space offers ample seating and power outlets, a full-service tea bar, coffee drinks, and an art walk-style market. During your breaks peruse the many books, lamps, hand-made soap, artifacts, paintings, and collectibles or observe local artisans craft their art — there’s nothing like watching other people work to get your mind back in the game.

EXPAND Time Out Market in Miami Beach Photo by Leonardo Finotti

Time Out Market

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeoutmarket.com 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach786-753-5388



Plug in and power up at this 18,000-square-foot food hall in South Beach. It's got the basics covered here: a bright, cheerful work-conducive atmosphere with sturdy wooden tables, full-length windows, and friendly service. With 18 eateries, a demonstration kitchen, and three bars the market features a sample of some of the best gastronomic offerings around: Norman Van Aken's Beach Pie and K'West concepts, Korean cuisine by Jeremy Ford, Michael Beltran's Leña, and Antonio Bachour's patisserie; along with Coyo Taco, Phuc Yeah's Pho Mo, Stephen's Deli, and Azucar Creamery. The complimentary Wi-Fi extends to the outdoor seating area, so you can head there if the background music or conversation gets to be too distracting.