The Ten Best Work-Friendly Cafés and Restaurants in Miami

The age of digital nomads is here. There are more remote workers, freelancers, and self-starting entrepreneurs than ever who skip the 9-to-5 grind and use the internet to work without having a fixed home base.
Luckily for Miamians who can have their office anywhere, there are a number of co-working spaces popping up. But if you want to skip paying fees that average about $35 daily, you can also opt to tackle your tasks at local cafés and eateries that have dedicated some or all of their space to remote workers.
Next time you need a change of scenery to face that hefty workload, pack up your laptop and head to one of the ten establishments below. These spots welcome remote workers all day long with a comfortable atmosphere, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of good food and drink options so you can tackle work with gusto.
All Day
1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-3447
alldaymia.com
Chris MacLeod and Camila Ramos have created a warm space that welcomes remote workers with open arms and the delicious smell of coffee. Start your
Capital One Café
50 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-506-9000
capitalone.com/local/events
You don't have to be a Capital One customer to have access to this bank-affiliated workspace on Miracle Mile. This is a place that has been designed with the worker firmly in mind: you’ll never have to fight over a power outlet and besides the main lounge there are many nooks, meeting rooms, handicapped seating, and communal tables available to choose from. As for food and drinks, the café houses a Peet's Coffee counter with tea, coffee, and locally baked treats. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays there's a
Delicious Raw
1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
786-452-7575
delraw.com
This new healthy eatery, juice bar, and coffee shop in Sunset Harbour
Miam Cafe
2750 NW Third Ave., Miami
786-703-1451
miam.cafe
Get your work hustle on at this Wynwood café serving breakfast and lunch and a local's favorite among those looking for a desk-away-from-desk situation. Take a seat at one of the many wooden tables and channel those creative vibes over a coffee or matcha latte. If you're one of those hard-working people who types better with booze, you can order a mimosa ($9) or one of the daily beer and wine selections. During breakfast, the perfect laptop companion comes in the form of an egg and cheese brioche ($8), avocado and organic poached egg tartine ($9), or vegetarian burrito ($8). Tasty lunch options include a Black Angus burger ($15), lentil with ham soup ($7), and burrata salad ($15).
OTL
160 NE 40th St., Miami
786-953-7620
otlmiami.com
David Grutman’s indoor/outdoor restaurant in the heart of the Miami Design District is a great spot to hunker down and get to work or meet with clients. Roomy with high-ceilings and lots of natural light, OTL (short for "Out to Lunch") has a laid-back atmosphere and serves all-day wholesome brunch-inspired dishes like churro French toast ($11), eggplant panini ($12.50), and a black bean and quinoa burger ($14). Window and outdoor seating allow for great people watching and if you need to put in long hours, you can relax with a stroll among the nearby galleries. After a job well done, treat yourself to a house-made pastry like guava bread pudding ($4.50) or some retail therapy at one of the neighborhood's swanky shops.
Sagrado Cafe
900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagradocafe.com
You won't be the only one tapping away on your laptop to the sound of bossa nova tunes at this downtown Brazilian café. Sagrado's charming outdoor wood-and-greenery outfitted patio is a perfect space for nailing your to-do list and the friendly staff won't glare at you if you stay after your meal or decide not to have one. Located across the street from the Frost Museum of Science, this café serves hearty breakfast items all day: choose from an açaí bowl ($11; customized omelets ($11); sandwiches such as the Jacarandá ($9); and tapioca crepes, a gluten-free alternative to pancakes, made with cassava root. A lunch special of the day ($18) might be filet parmigiana, stroganoff, picanha, penne with shrimp, or feijoada (Brazilian pork and bean stew). There's a barista counter with hot and cold beverages and if you need a quick snack between your tasks, try the pão de queijo ($1.80) or the Sagrado brigadeiro ($2), flavored with milk or dark chocolate, cookie, almond, or hazelnut.
Small Tea
205 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
(786) 401-7189
smallteaco.com
Stop by this trendy Coral Gables tea shop and you'll find it humming with remote workers. With soft lighting and sleek, stylish design elements like wall art, and crafted furniture, Small Tea is a great spot to sit, Zen-out, and meet your deadlines. It's not library-quiet, but it is perfect for those who like to work in a buzzy yet discrete place. The global-inspired menu includes appetizers of salmon tartare ($17) and edamame with roasted corn and tri-color quinoa ($8). For beverages, try the matcha ($5) or choose from the more than 80 tea selections.
Suite Habana
2609 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-387-9771
instagram.com/suitehabanacafe
Another Wynwood pit-spot for digital nomads
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tea and Poets
5701 Sunset Dr., Miami
786-216-7201
facebook.com/teaandpoets
Get through your
Time Out Market
1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com
Plug in and power up at this 18,000-square-foot food hall in South Beach. It's got the basics covered here: a bright, cheerful work-conducive atmosphere with sturdy wooden tables, full-length windows, and friendly service. With 18 eateries, a demonstration kitchen, and three bars the market features a sample of some of the best gastronomic offerings around: Norman Van Aken's Beach Pie and K'West concepts, Korean cuisine by Jeremy Ford, Michael Beltran's Leña, and Antonio Bachour's patisserie; along with Coyo Taco, Phuc Yeah's Pho Mo, Stephen's Deli, and Azucar Creamery. The complimentary Wi-Fi extends to the outdoor seating area, so you can head there if the background music or conversation gets to be too distracting.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!