Chef Jeremiah Goes Ham for Tenth-Annual P.I.G. Festival

P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) returns this year to celebrate its tenth edition with a weekend's worth of pork-centric dishes by some of Miami favorite chefs.

The event, hosted by chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, takes place November 2 and 3 at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.

What started as a small, under-the-radar event, has grown each year over the last decade into a full-blown block party. This year, Chef Jeremiah has teamed up with brothers Samuel and Max Baum to curate the music lineup and Adam Darnell of Boxelder Craft Beer Market to bring in the brews.

"Ten years ago we cooked a pig in a caja china and 35 people showed up. Look at us now," Chef Jeremiah says. The idea initially sprung out of a Twitter conversation about holding a festival where the central theme would be to work with pork as the main ingredient and do creative dishes with it. Around the fourth year it started to evolve into a more communal chef tasting event. "I'd invite my chef homies to come to do this with me, and it was born into more of what it is now."

Come November, those in the pursuit of all things porcine will indulge as the chef lineup boasts over 20 participating restaurants, with more surprise announcements to come. Some of the key Miami players include Jose Mendin of Pubbelly, Niven Patel of Ghee, Alex Meyer and Luciana Giagrandi of Boia De, Josh Gripper of RWSB, and Daniel Roy of Jim & Neesie. The two-day event will offer a different experience each day: Saturday will offer a New Orleans Jazz Fest feel with a robust programming of musical acts while chefs sell food for purchase. On Sunday, expect P.I.G.'s annual pig roast and all-you-can-eat tasting stations.

With the recent announcement of the Juicy beer festival taking place at Boxelder in January, the team will be serving up a little preview of what's to come at P.I.G. this fall. Darnell has brought in some unique offerings from New York's Finback and Tampa's Hidden Springs breweries in addition to the Doral-based Tripping Animals. The tap list will be well rounded with a variety of IPA, lager, sour, and pale ale, and also include an exclusive brew by Hidden Springs just for the festival with a custom can using the P.I.G. logo.

The music lineup, which leans heavily into funk and soul with some classic hip-hop mixed in, features headliner Dâm-Funk, Tiki Disco, the Vapor Caves, the Love Below collective, and DJ Le Spam.

"We're really stoked to be part of this," says Samuel Baum, who is working on the artist lineup. "I'd seen what Jeremiah was doing with his food festivals. They're creative yet accessible events that are for the locals and not just the elites or out of towners like during South Beach Wine & Food Festival or Art Basel. So I thought, this is really something to get on board with."

If you can't wait for P.I.G., Jeremiah Bullfrog's PopRamen, a day dedicated to ramen, takes place this Sunday.

P.I.G. 10 (Pork Is Good). 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 2, and 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59 Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $225 via eventbrite.com