Jeremiah Bullfrog Is Bringing a Ramen Festival to Miami

For fans of Japanese cuisine, the hunt for good ramen in Miami has been an ongoing struggle over the years. Little by little, the city has opened a few notable restaurants and even imported some pop-up shops worth slurping over a bowl for.

Enter PopRamen — dedicated to the art of crafting Japan’s staple food- salty, savory broth with wheat noodles and a variety of toppings.

This fall, the noodle fest will be held on September 22 in the Design District's Palm Court space.

As the brainchild of Urbanica Hotel’s ramen fanatic Philippe “Flip” Falca, who’s teaming up with chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, PopRamen aims to shed light on the chefs who are doing it right and encourage them to step up their game with the chance to be crowned the PopRamen.

Having just wrapped up his fourth annual Duck Duck Goose event over Memorial Day weekend with a roster of celebrity chef talent, chef Jeremiah is no stranger to food festivals centered around a unique offering. “As a chef, it’s important for me to educate people,” says the Miami-based TV personality, former gastroPod owner, and personal chef to Rick Ross. He started the annual P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) event nearly ten years ago to expand the local mentality around pork belly, utilizing these events to showcase how versatile pork and duck meat can be.

Chef Jeremiah explains, “We want to tell people there is good ramen in Miami, but it can be hard to find. Sometimes Miami doesn’t appreciate a place that specializes in just one thing. You go to a ramen spot for good ramen. It’s a dedication of the chef’s time and effort. As restaurateurs, we tend to feel that we need to appease everyone that walks in the door.”

But noodle lovers can rejoice to know that PopRamen will certainly deliver on its promise to bring a variety of ramen dishes to try.

Confirmed participants include Andrew Zarzosa of St. Roch Market’s Yuzu Miami and Phuket “Cake” Thongsodchaveondee of Cake Thai, along with celebrity judges Katsuya Fukushima of Daikaya in Washington D.C. and Justin Carlisle of Ardent and Red Light Ramen in Milwaukee.

The beverage offerings by David Cedeno of Urbanica Hotel’s local watering hole, Minibar, will balance out all that broth and noodles with some cold Japanese brews and Asian-inspired cocktails.

Taking place in the air conditioned Palm Court venue, chefs can take full advantage of diverse techniques in a space where local meets luxury. The VIP ticket has a true arrival experience with a separate elevator entrance and early access. And, in typical Chef Jeremiah style, expect additional treats and Japanese culture sprinkled in for the full Asian immersion. “We have a little trick up our sleeve we’re working on,” he tells us.

More participants and judges will be announced in the coming months before September 22, but tickets are already on sale now for the 21-and-over event here.

PopRamen. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Palm Court; 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $75 via Eventbrite.