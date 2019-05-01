Here Are the Breweries Pouring at New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2019

New Times' Brew at the Zoo is set to celebrate its tenth anniversary with an evening of beer, music, and fun.

From 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Zoo Miami will transform into a hot spot for party animals, who can enjoy plenty of suds and live music performances including a headlining set by Locos por Juana.

The main attraction is, of course, the beer. The following is a list of breweries scheduled to pour at BATZ. More are being added daily, and last-minute substitutions might occur.

General-Admission Area



3 Daughters Brewing Co.

Ballast Point

Bangin Banjo Brewing Company

Big Storm Brewery

Blue Point Brewing

Bousa Brewing

Broski Cider Works

Cigar City Brewing

Clown Shoes Brewing

Concrete Beach Brewery

Crook & Maker

Elysian Brewing

Estrella Damm

Florida Keys Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing Co.

Funky Buddha

Golden Road Brewing

Goose Island Brewing

Guinness

Hollywood Brewing Co.

Hop Life Brewing Company

Islamorada Beer Company

Karbach Brewing Co.

Knee Deep Brewing Company

Kona Brewing Co.

LauderAle Brewing

Lexington

MIA Brewing

Noble Hard Cider

Saint Bernardus

South Beach Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing

Terrapin

The Keg King

The Shed Brew

United States Beverage

Vacillate Wine and Beer Bar

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Wicked Weed Brewing Co.

Woodchuck Cider Co.

Wynwood Brewing

Yeasty Brews

Jameson Brewmaster Area



Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Exit One Taproom

Goose Island Brewing Co.

Gulf Stream Brewing Company

R Garage Ale Works

Wicked Weed Brewing Co.



General-admission tickets cost $40 online ($50 at the gate) and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited sampling of more than 100 local and international beers, live music performances, and food for purchase. Gather your friends and take advantage of a special BATZ four-pack of tickets for $100 ($25 per ticket). Hurry — the four-pack deal is good only until this Sunday, May 5, at 10 p.m.

Beer lovers can take advantage of special Jameson Brewmaster tickets ($70), which include early entry at 7 p.m., access to unlimited sampling in the general-admission area, exclusive beer tappings available only in the Brewmaster area, a commemorative gift, live music performances, and access to food for purchase.

Go all-out with the VIP experience. VIP tickets ($80 online, $90 at the door) include early entry at 7 p.m., unlimited access to the general-admission and Brewmaster areas (and all of their beers). VIP ticketholders also can access the special Patagonia Cerveza VIP Lounge with complimentary food from Palacio de los Jugos and Los Tanitos, full-size beer pours, spirits sampling, and live music performances. A special BATZ Pack of four VIP tickets costs $200 ($50 per ticket) until Sunday, May 5, at 10 p.m.

Brew at the Zoo. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $90 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.